BREAKING: Maryborough hits hottest November day on record

NOVEMBER 24, 2016 will go down in the books for its sweltering, record breaking temperature of 38 degrees, the hottest November day on record for the Heritage City.

Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster Rick Threlfall said the top temperature reached 38 degrees in Maryborough at 12.23pm setting a new November record since the last was set on November 7, 1994.

This previous record-breaking November day hit 37.5 degrees.

Mr Threlfall said the average November maximum temperature was 29 degrees, bringing today's record temp to nine degrees above average.

Before today's record, the hottest day for Maryborough in November for 2016 was 37.4 degrees on the sixth.

While Hervey Bay isn't as hot, the city reached 32.5 degrees about 12 noon on Thursday.

Heritage City residents will see some cooling relief on Friday with winds forecast to turn to easterlies.

Maryborough is forecast to reach 29 degrees on Friday while in Hervey Bay, the top temp will be slightly cooler again at an expected 28 degrees.

The BOM forecaster said storms are still forecast for the region over the weekend with a higher possibility for Saturday.