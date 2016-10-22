Maryborough rider up against best at Australian Grand Prix

Grand Prix of the Czech Republic 2016, Moto2, Brno, Czech Republic, August 21, 2016. Anthony West from Australia representing Czech Republic. Photo/Lubos Pavlicek (CTK via AP Images)

ANTHONY West will have something to prove when he gets on his bike at the Moto 2 event at the Australian Grand Prix this Sunday.

The 35-year-old rider has sacrificed a lot to travel throughout the world in an effort to become a professional rider.

He is hot off making his mark at the Buddh International Circuit in India recently.

West was the fastest rider in the first day of practice and secured his first ARRC pole position on Saturday. His practice time was about 0.4 seconds faster than nearest rival, Thailand's Decha Kraisart.

Now West looks to prove he has what it takes again.