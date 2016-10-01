Maryborough toy library manager says goobye to beloved role

SURROUNDED by toys and happy kids was Kerrie Hunsley's reality coming into work for the past 29 years.



The Maryborough Toy and Special Needs Library manager is now finishing up in her beloved role and heading into retirement.



"I am going to miss everyone here," Mrs Hunsley said.



Mrs Hunsley started as an assistant working nine hours a week in 1987; just a year after the toy library moved to its current location. She became manager in 1993.



"My passion for the toy library quickly grew," she said.



"Working here really has that Santa Claus effect, seeing kids enjoy their toys."



The toy library itself is made 90% of toys for special needs children.



Specifically made toys for the disabled help them learn to interact with the environment.



"Seeing kids learn and improve, has definitely been a highlight," Mrs Hunsley said.



"There are so many examples, but one child, she was unable to move from physical disabilities and had hearing and vision impairment.



"She was later able to run using her walker, and was aware of her environment.



"Teachers were thanking the resources here."

Kerrie Hunsley is grateful for the past 29 years, and thanks everyone for their kind messages. Annie Perets



What will also remain in Mrs Hunsley's mind is the community's desire to help the centre.



"There was never a struggle getting people to help out in groups, or with the fundraising," she said.



"We have received different community awards, which is not only encouraging but helps the toy library in grant applications."



Though Mrs Hunsley interacted with thousands of community members in her almost three decades, she has only worked with three staff; Ruth, Barbara and Rhonda.



"They are all wonderful and I'm great friends with each one," Mrs Hunsley said.



"During the 2013 floods when we were filled to the ceiling, Ruth and Barbara who weren't working here at the time came and helped out anyway."



Applications for Mrs Hunsley's replacement are now closed.



"Whoever gets it is going to be a very lucky person," Mrs Hunsley said.



She said she looks forward to spending time with her family.

