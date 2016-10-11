Maryborough woman given two weeks to pay for broken window

A WOMAN has two weeks to pay for a broken window or she will faced harsher penalties.



Angela Dawson appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court yesterday on one charge of wilful damage.



The court was told a deal had been worked out with police prosecutors to drop the charges if restitution for an amount of about $223 was paid for a window Dawson had damaged. for the amount of about $223.



However the court heard Dawson was struggling to pay the amount as she had needed to move several times at great expense and was paying school fees.



Defence lawyer Mark Riddell sought an adjournment on her behalf, but Magistrate John Smith was quick to voice his frustration.



He told Dawson she'd had months to pay the amount after the incident happened in March, but it still wasn't resolved.



Mr Smith also pointed to Dawson's SPER debt, totalling more than $11,000, to which she hadn't paid any money in towards in six years.



"The complainant is the one who is suffering."



Mr Smith told her to "get her act together", pay for the window and start paying her SPER debt.



"She's blown a big raspberry at the court system and she's come unstuck."

