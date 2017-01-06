Maryborough's Browning primed for Champbikx series

MARYBOROUGH High's Harrison Browning is the Fraser Coast's sole rider in the first round of the BMX Australia Champbikx UCI National Series.

Browning will compete in the 15 boys category at Nerang BMX Club, which started yesterday. Browning is a factory-sponsored rider from the LumbaJack Ssquared Australia team.

A livestream of the competition will be available from 6pm on Friday night.

Browning finished fifth out of 38 riders in last year's Chambikx series, which included seven rounds.

The Nerang roundis an international hallmark event which will see a multitude of international riders race against Australia's best and take advantage of the glorious summer weather.