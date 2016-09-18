Maryborough's Cowboy Brown back in the Nick of time

COWBOY: Maryborough Brothers junior Nick Brown in action for the North Queensland Cowboys' National Youth Competition side.

A TORN hamstring tendon almost spoiled Maryborough Brothers junior Nick Brown's season.

Brown joined the North Queensland Cowboys' National Youth Competition team three years ago, but only forced his way into the side for three games in 2015.

The front-rower sought to cement his starting spot this season but the injury stole 17 weeks from his year.

It wasn't until the 25th round that the 19-year-old returned to the field.

"I'm just glad to be back playing this year," he said.

"There were stages I didn't think I'd get back.

"It came to a point against the Bulldogs four weeks ago when they said to me to see how it goes, and if it holds up we're sweet."

FLASHBACK: Nick Brown in his years as a Maryborough Brothers' junior. Nat Bromhead FRA280811league19

Sweet it was, and on Saturday Brown started his first game of the year in front of a packed 1300SMILES Stadium.

To say their 32-16 win over Wests Tigers went to plan is an understatement: Brown was named his side's man of the match after he made 28 tackles and ran for 176m from 14 runs.

"By the end of the game it was packed, it was awesome hearing the crowd yelling out," Brown said.

"It was crazy at the start.

"The first half we completed at 100%, we were really good. The second half I think we both dropped a lot more ball.

"We defended well so that's all we can really do."

Brown and his teammates will now spend the week preparing for their preliminary final against Penrith Panthers.

The Panthers finished atop the NYC ladder, five points clear of North Queensland, and Brown admitted his side faced a tough challenge.

"This week will be the toughest of the year," Brown said. "Penrith finished first, they beat us at the start of the year so this will be the second time we play.

"We just have to complete, that's the biggest thing, doing those one-percenters."