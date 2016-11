MARYBOROUGH Central Plaza's Food for Less supermarket closes tomorrow.

A spokesperson thanked shoppers for supporting the store, which is part of the Woolworths chain.

"We are working closely with all our team members during this process and our intention is, where staff want to remain within the Woolworths Group, to redeploy them to our nearby stores in the area," he said.

Recent posts on the Maryborough community Facebook site attracted more than 100 comments.