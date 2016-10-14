24°
Maryborough's Mynott debuts for Blades at AHL

Matthew McInerney
| 14th Oct 2016 10:00 AM
Maryborough product Josh Mynott playing for Pine Rivers St Andrews.
Maryborough product Josh Mynott playing for Pine Rivers St Andrews. Contributed / Husted Images

MARYBOROUGH hockey product Joshua Mynott took another step towards the Kookaburras when he debuted for Queensland Blades.

The former Brothers Maryborough player was one of four Australian Hockey League rookies in a Queensland side out to win its fifth national championship in seven years.

A former Australian Schoolboys player, Mynott linked with Gold Coast side Labrador in 2012 and currently plays in the Brisbane Hockey League with the Pine Rivers-St Andrews club.

At age 15, Mynott was part of Queensland's victorious Australian under-18 Hockey Championships side in 2010, and earned selection in Australia's Youth Olympic Games squad.

The Blades finished third in Pool B with three wins and two losses.

This year's AHL was expanded to include development teams from New Zealand, India and Malaysia for the first time.

The's Blades beat New Zealand and Malaysia in their pool games, and beat Malaysia 4-2 in the eighth classification game.

Rio Olympians Jamie Dwyer, Matt Gohdes and Mark Knowles are not in the defending champion Queensland team this year.

