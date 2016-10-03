Maryborough's West records first-ever 600cc wins in India

ON FIRE: Anthony West, pictured representing Czech Republic at the Grand Prix of the Czech Republic earlier this year, won recorded his first-ever victory on a 600cc bike at the Buddh International Circuit in the fifth round of the Asia Road Racing Championship.

BALL sports might dominate headlines across Australia but nothing can overshadow what is arguably Anthony West's biggest ever win.

The Maryborough product is unstoppable in his quest to carve out a successful career. If you follow West on social media, you know the effort, not to mention the expense, West outlays to stay competitive.

In the past 12 months alone he has bounced between MotoGP, Moto2 and World Superbikes events with a litany of road racing championship events spread among the big-name rides.

It is at one of those events, the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship, where West has made his mark.

The 35-year-old is known to be one of the best on two wheels in the wet, but West, who is one of the first riders to compete in eight different categories, got the job done on a dry Buddh International Circuit in India.

West was the fastest rider in the first day of practice and secured his first ARRC pole position on Saturday.

His practice time was about 0.4 seconds faster than nearest rival, Thailand's Decha Kraisart, who remained the only rider to match West for pace.

A first-lap crash caused the race to be restarted, and West controlled the 5.15km track for the reduced 13 laps.

While the win had little impact on the championship standings, West said his position at the front of the grid helped.

"I feel very comfortable on this track,” West said after the race.

"It wasn't an easy win, even though I was four seconds in front of the others. I was able to take advantage when the riders behind me were fighting each other and slowing themselves down.

"In this race class, starting from pole position and a good run into the hole shot is essential to enjoy an easy race. If you were to start in the middle group, it would be hard to fight your way to the front.”

Indonesian rider Ahmad Yudhistira was third.