27°
Sport

Maryborough's West records first-ever 600cc wins in India

Matthew McInerney
| 3rd Oct 2016 9:47 AM
ON FIRE: Anthony West, pictured representing Czech Republic at the Grand Prix of the Czech Republic earlier this year, won recorded his first-ever victory on a 600cc bike at the Buddh International Circuit in the fifth round of the Asia Road Racing Championship.
ON FIRE: Anthony West, pictured representing Czech Republic at the Grand Prix of the Czech Republic earlier this year, won recorded his first-ever victory on a 600cc bike at the Buddh International Circuit in the fifth round of the Asia Road Racing Championship. Lubos Pavlicek

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BALL sports might dominate headlines across Australia but nothing can overshadow what is arguably Anthony West's biggest ever win.

The Maryborough product is unstoppable in his quest to carve out a successful career. If you follow West on social media, you know the effort, not to mention the expense, West outlays to stay competitive.

In the past 12 months alone he has bounced between MotoGP, Moto2 and World Superbikes events with a litany of road racing championship events spread among the big-name rides.

It is at one of those events, the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship, where West has made his mark.

The 35-year-old is known to be one of the best on two wheels in the wet, but West, who is one of the first riders to compete in eight different categories, got the job done on a dry Buddh International Circuit in India.

West was the fastest rider in the first day of practice and secured his first ARRC pole position on Saturday.

His practice time was about 0.4 seconds faster than nearest rival, Thailand's Decha Kraisart, who remained the only rider to match West for pace.

A first-lap crash caused the race to be restarted, and West controlled the 5.15km track for the reduced 13 laps.

While the win had little impact on the championship standings, West said his position at the front of the grid helped.

"I feel very comfortable on this track,” West said after the race.

"It wasn't an easy win, even though I was four seconds in front of the others. I was able to take advantage when the riders behind me were fighting each other and slowing themselves down.

"In this race class, starting from pole position and a good run into the hole shot is essential to enjoy an easy race. If you were to start in the middle group, it would be hard to fight your way to the front.”

Indonesian rider Ahmad Yudhistira was third.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  anthony west, asia road racing championship, buddh, buddh international circuit, motorsport

Man who got stepdaughter pregnant disputes custody of child

Man who got stepdaughter pregnant disputes custody of child

The Maryborough man is facing molestation and rape charges.

What businesses are open this public holiday

Generic photo of shoppers on a busy day at Kawana Shopping World. Photo: Iain Curry / Sunshine Coast Daily

A short list of what's open, and what's not, this public holiday.

Man taken to hospital after Bruce Highway rollover

Ambulance generic

A man was taken to hospital after a crash this morning.

Relay for Life registrations now open

Hervey Bay Relay For Life is on this month. Registrations are open for all who have been affected by cancer.

The 2016 Hervey Bay Relay For Life will be held this month.

Local Partners

Maryborough toy library manager says goobye to beloved role

Surrounded by toys and happy kids was Kerrie Hunsley’s reality coming into work for the past 29 years.

Cr Maddern declines to defend position on fracking

Councillor Anne Maddern said fracking was an issue for the State Government.

"I do not...propose taking a public position on the matter."

Family fights to stop more deaths from rare disease

A charity gold day will be held in honour of Camiras Paul McMahon who died of amyloidosis on November 4 last year.Photo: Contributed

The life-threatening condition you've probably never heard of

Latest deals and offers

Emily Blunt's daughter upset by Girl on the Train trailer

Emily Blunt's daughter upset by Girl on the Train trailer

EMILY Blunt has revealed that her two-year-old daughter was left upset after she saw the trailer for 'The Girl on the Train'.

Jessica Mauboy puts record on hold for The Secret Daughter

Jessica Mauboy in a scene from the TV series The Secret Daughter.

SINGER makes her small screen debut as a country town girl.

Affleck's kids can't watch his films until they're 25

Ben Affleck feels 'vulnerable' as a father

Robin Williams' last words echo in widow's heart

Robin Williams' final words echo in Susan Schneider Williams' heart

Blige's Bluesfest debut

SOUL QUEEN: Mary J Blige has been named as a Bluesfest headliner next year.

Mary J Blige will perform at next year's music festival

Lily Cole on balancing motherhood with acting

Lily Cole thinks she'll be fine balancing her career and motherhood.

Gordon Ramsay's penis stung by a jellyfish

Could you imagine the swearing fit he must have went into?

TO GOOD TO LAST

6 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick and tile home is truly an entertainer's delight. The open plan layout is complemented spectacularly by the stylishly appointed...

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Auction in...

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

KEEN GOLFERS TAKE NOTE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

Look No Further

11 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction on Site

3 Bedrooms + office Ensuite off main Open plan living Side access 677m2 block (approx) Great location Book an inspection today

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 11 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $425,000

4 bedroom 2 bathrooms Open plan living Double lock-up garage 700m2 block

Mortgagee in Possession

10 Mark Avenue, Toogoom 4655

House 3 1 1 $240,000

3 bedrooms Large living area Side access to shed 546m2 block Book an inspection today

Vendor wants says SELL!!

9 San Marco Court, Urangan 4655

House 3 1 1 $285,000

3 bedrooms + study Extra rumpus area Fresh throughout Walk to beach 603m2 block This is worth an inspection

CLASSIC QUEENSLANDER

76 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 1 $300,000

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Classic Queenslander. Boasting polished, Fraser Island hard wood floors, tongue and...

Restaurants soon to be announced at new Gunalda servo

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

Which business would you like to see open in the new centre?

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Huge Gunalda service station set to open by December

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

The massive servo is the biggest United development in Queensland.

Property leader says Fraser Coast market is looking up

Positivity is the buzz word in the Fraser Coast housing market

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.