32°
News

Matter of time until catastrophic quake strikes: expert

Emma Reid
| 22nd Nov 2016 5:00 PM
SHAKE UP: Central Queensland Seismology Research Group leader Mike Turnbull believes more funding needs to go in to earthquake research before a disaster happens near Bundaberg.
SHAKE UP: Central Queensland Seismology Research Group leader Mike Turnbull believes more funding needs to go in to earthquake research before a disaster happens near Bundaberg.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S only a matter of time before Bundaberg is struck by an earthquake big enough to cause buildings and bridges to collapse.

That's the warning from CQ University's lead earthquake seismologist, Mike Turnbull.

Mr Turnbull said the problem scientists faced was a lack of funding to research the significance of smaller quakes which have the potential to lead to quakes on a much larger and more devastating scale.

Mr Turnbull believes monitoring the smaller quakes will give a better idea of where the next big one could strike - and he says Gin Gin could be in the firing line.

"You can't just look at the large earthquakes around Australia, it's the small ones," he said.

"In the decades prior to the larger ones reactivating, areas start producing small earthquakes just like it has been doing here."

 

EARTH MOVING: Mike Turnbull&#39;s warning comes after this month&#39;s big quake near Christchurch.
EARTH MOVING: Mike Turnbull's warning comes after this month's big quake near Christchurch. ROSS SETFORD

Mr Turnbull, who is also the Central Queensland Seismology Research Group leader, said region was the earthquake capital of Queensland and eventually another big one would hit.

"There is some evidence that the energy from the earthquakes in the Mount Perry area is migrating," he said.

This puts Gin Gin in the path of destruction, Mr Turnbull said.

Geoscience Australia, the Federal Government's geophysical authority, is responsible for monitoring and analysing earthquakes.

However it only records earthquakes higher than 3.5 on the Richter scale.

"In the decade before 2015 the GA earthquake catalogue for the region within 300km of Bundaberg lists only 13 events, ranging from 2.0 to 4.4," Mr Turnbull said.

Yet over the same period the CQSRG reported more than 160 earthquakes ranging from magnitude 0.0 to 4.4.

"I believe we need to monitor for low magnitude earthquakes more so we know where they are occurring," he said.

"This data will give us statistical information and we can use it in the future and if we see a pattern, just like we have in Mount Perry, we can prepare.

"We'd see that we are getting a build-up of small earthquakes starting to happen more and more often."

He said the area was capable of producing large and damaging earthquakes and one in a 30km radius of Bundaberg would be catastrophic.

"It may not happen in my lifetime," he said.

"But we can't afford to think about earthquakes in human lifetimes - earthquakes don't occur in generational times they occur in hundreds or tens of thousands of years and it's just a matter of waiting long enough and a big one will occur."

He said the government was being foolish by not taking notice of the information on hand.

"If we monitor the low magnitude earthquakes and then in 10 years' time they stop, we can see the energy will start to build again instead of dissipate," he said.

Mr Turnbull said monitoring small quakes would be expensive but the cost of ignoring the problem would be greater.

"In social terms, economical terms and scientific terms we need to know where the earthquakes are occurring and it's not the big ones we need to watch it's the little ones," he said.

"We need to seriously look at this area and spend more money on it."

 

RECORD HOLDER: In 1918, Lady Elliot Island was hit by a magnitude-6 earthquake.
RECORD HOLDER: In 1918, Lady Elliot Island was hit by a magnitude-6 earthquake. David Sparkes

THE BIG ONE

IN 1918 the largest earthquake in Queensland struck off the coast of Bundaberg at Lady Elliot Island with a magnitude of 6.0.

It happened at 4.15am on June 7 and the epicentre was probably about 100km off the coast between Rockhampton and Gladstone.

The 1918 quake, which was now listed in the Emergency Management Australia database as a magnitude 6, had often been identified in literature as a magnitude 6.2 and even as 6.3 in University of Queensland literature in 2006.

The earthquake was felt from Mackay to Grafton in New South Wales and west to Charleville.

It caused some damage in Bundaberg and Rockhampton, and stopped many clocks, including the one in the Pile Light in Brisbane, where it was felt in most suburbs.

It could have been felt by people up to 459km away and caused damage up to 37km away.

It caused minor structural damage in Bundaberg, toppling chimneys for example, and caused mild panic in Rockhampton where people were reported to have run into the streets screaming.

40 YEARS OF QUAKES IN REGION

November 28, 1978: 5.2 (magnitude) off Heron Island

October 30, 1984: 4.2 at Murgon

February 8, 1985: 4.9 off Fraser Island

October 31, 1987: 3.5 off Lady Elliot Island

November 25, 1993: 3.7 off Lady Elliot Island

May 29, 1997: 3.5 north-east of Bundaberg

September 18, 2001: 3.6 near Fraser Island

October 12, 2001: 4.0 north of Fraser Island

January 17, 2004: 4.4 south-east of Monto

January 5 2005: 3.6 off the Sunshine Coast

December 4, 2012: 3.5 near Gayndah

February 16, 2015: 5.2 near near Eidsvold

February 16, 2015: 4.0 near Eidsvold

July 30, 2015: 5.4 east of Fraser Island

July 30, 2015: 3.9 east of Fraser Island

July 31, 2015: 3.6 east of Fraser Island

August 1, 2015: 5.3 east of Fraser Island

August 1, 2015: 5.1 east of Fraser Island

August 14, 2015: 4.0 east of Fraser Island

October 23, 2015: 4.0 east of Fraser Island

December 26, 2015: 3.8 off Fraser Island

August 14, 2016: 4.4 north-east of Bundaberg

October 26, 2016: 3.2 Near Eidsvold

October 26, 2016: 1.7 Near Eidsvold

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  earthquakes editors picks gin gin mike turnbull seismologist

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Three (yum) no-cook recipes for when the power goes out

HERE are some super easy no-cook recipes for when the next power outage strikes at your place!

Why join the SES?

WHEN disaster strikes, it's the men and women in bright orange who are there.

40kmh the new 50kmh? Hoons would ignore that too'

40kmh the new 50kmh? Hoons would ignore that too'

Residents living in Long St, Point Vernon, are using ‘50 in my street’ bin signs in the hope of deterring drivers from speeding in the area.

Want to see what an actual drug sale looks like?

Bay man uses Facebook and texts to set up drug sales.

Section of busy Bay street closed for upgrades

Both lanes have been closed for the upgrade.

Be featured in Fraser Coast lights map this Christmas

News

Entries close Sunday, November 27.

Local Partners

Your chance to say thank you to organ donors tomorrow

This Sunday is DonateLife Thank You Day – an opportunity to say thank you to organ donors and their families.

New Bishop for Latter-day Saints across Fraser Coast

Bishop Stephen Swann, photo taken by Lisa Louws

Bishop Swann is thrilled with the challenges of his new role

Where to meet Santa on the Fraser Coast these holidays

Santa Claus is coming to the Fraser Coast. Four year old Jorja Dowman has been visiting Santa in the shopping centre since she was just six months old.

Don't miss your chance to tell him what's on your wishlist!

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Superboats, concerts and more on this weekend

Mark Ladner visits the Nikenbah Markets on Sunday, during his first week as a new Fraser Coast resident. He recently moved from Canberra. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Check out the events on this weekend across the Fraser Coast.

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Mel B claims she is the only member of the Spice Girls that hasn't slept with Robbie Williams.

Aleyna FitzGerald crowned Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model finalist Aleyna FitzGerald.

RUNNER-UP Sabine Jamieson, from Byron, will also pursue modelling.

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

Kim Kardashian West is about to step back into the spotlight

Kanye West wants to be spoken to like a four year old

Take a course in Kanye's philosophy of business communication

Extreme virtual reality arcade launch: 'Swim with whales'

SNEAK PEEK: Virtual reality technology is no longer a futuristic ideal; two Ipswich entrepreneurs are setting up Queensland's first virtual reality arcade these school holidays.

Ipswich entrepreneurs leading the way in virtual reality

Jennifer Lawrence wants to give birth to her dog

Jennifer Lawrence really, really loves her dog

X Factor winner Isaiah ready to tackle the pop charts

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace.

TEEN credits regional upbringing for keeping him grounded.

Mortgagee in Possession

10 Mark Avenue, Toogoom 4655

House 3 1 1 $240,000

3 bedrooms Large living area Side access to shed 546m2 block Book an inspection today

TOO HOT TO LAST

78 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 3 2 Auction in...

Stunningly renovated this property really is Too hot to last. With 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2 Car Parking plus a huge office/4th Bedroom this property is a must to...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 25 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $456,000

Upon entering the home the level of craftsmanship is evident, with timeless high quality large floor tiles leading to the central hub of the home. A stunning open...

Brand New Home

Lot 8 Belleni Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Fantastic home in a prime location in Point Vernon. The home features 4 bedrooms with ensuite, media room, Caesar stone bench tops and quality features...

WELL PRESENTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

37 Anchorage Circuit, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Well laid out 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location. The main bedroom has an ensuite and includes a ceiling fan and built in robe. The kitchen and large...

Views forever

91 Christensen Street, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The beautiful executive living with sea views in a very desirable sought after location. The home consists of: 4 bedrooms with an office/fifth bedroom 2 bathrooms...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Heading - CLOSE TO BEACH !!!

5 King Richard Court, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 1 $282,500.00

4 x bedrooms, ensuite to main bedroom 2 x bathrooms Single lock up garage Large back yard area,

Holiday Apartment in Prime Position

9/13 Ann Street, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 1 $160,000

This sun filled unit provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal holidays. Positioned in a holiday complex, this unit has an open floor plan...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

A room in this Mount Coolum home is listed for $48 a night on AirBandB

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!