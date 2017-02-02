Mature-age USC student shares lesson in never giving up

Peter Soares studying a Bachelor of Commerce at USC Fraser Coast - majoring in marketing and accounting.

DON'T ever give up.

These are the four words a Hervey Bay father of two holds as his motto in life and for our community, in particularly youth on the Fraser Coast.

Peter Soares is part of a growing breed of proud mature-age students engaging in higher education at the University of Sunshine Coast on the Fraser Coast.

The 50-year-old, who is majoring in marketing and accounting, is one of almost 50 students enrolled in higher education in our region and he thanks the inspiration of his father who made an impact on the lives of others.

"You're better to try and fail than fail to try," he said.

Mr Soares has 30 year's experience in the hospitality industry and has worked at prestigious international hotels and world-famous events including a back-of-house manager at London's five-star Mayfair Inter-Continental.

He ran catering teams at major events such as the British Open, the Henley Rowing Regatta and Cheltenham Festival to name some.

Alistair Brightman

His inspiration for studying as a mature-aged student is to inspire not only his own two children to never give up, but also the children on the Fraser Coast.

Working in the hospitality industry on the Fraser Coast, Mr Soares sees first-hand the tail end of drugs in the early hours of the mornings.

"I would like to see stories on students and youth reaching goals and contributing to the goals of the Fraser Coast," Mr Soares said.

"Lets have the town as an ideas town.

"The local area needs to be known for more than whales and the elderly," he said.

As a young man, Mr Soares said a desire to travel after completing a diploma in catering and hotel services in 1986 led to managerial jobs in restaurants and hotels in New Zealand, Britain and Australia.

"Now I am passionate about obtaining new skills and I am committed to spending the next stage of my life embracing the challenges of tertiary study."

The high-achieving student, who is known as a regular at the campus library, has found studying at USC Fraser Coast a self-validating experience.

"With a degree, you gain a skill set that is valued and recognised," he said. "I hope to continue to Honours to prove that anything is possible when you want it badly enough," he said.

"My message to others of my vintage is to challenge yourself and don't accept that it is too late. Just start something and you might be surprised where the journey will take you."

While he doesn't know exactly where his university journey will take him, he wants to follow in his father's footsteps and make a difference in the lives of youth in particular.