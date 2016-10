Melbourne Storm's Dane Nielsen and Maurice Blair tackle Bulldogs Krisnan Inu during the game at Virgin Australia, Stadium. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury

MARYBOROUGH junior and Hull Kingston Rovers' Player of the Year Maurice Blair will remain a Robin until 2018.

Blair has played for Hull KR since 2015, and previously played for Penrith, Melbourne and Gold Coast Titans.

While he featured in the English Super League the last two years, Blair's Robins were relegated to the Kingstone Press Championship.

Former Australian coach Tim Sheens will coach Hull Kingston Rovers next season.