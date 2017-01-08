31°
News

Max's Challenge winner goes from normal guy to fitness star

Annie Perets
| 8th Jan 2017 2:54 PM Updated: 3:14 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now
2016 Grand Champion of the Max's Muscle up Challenge, Ryan Goodwin.
2016 Grand Champion of the Max's Muscle up Challenge, Ryan Goodwin. Valerie Horton

 

IF YOU looked at Ryan Goodwin in September last year, he resembled a regular guy.

But look at him now, and you'd be forgiven for thinking that he has jumped off a sports magazine cover.

Through determination and a solid plan, the Maryborough man has undergo the ultimate fitness transformation.

 

AMAZING TRANSFORMATION: Maryborough man Ryan Goodwin dropped almost 20kg in the space of 12 weeks. He was the latest Max's Challenge winner.
AMAZING TRANSFORMATION: Maryborough man Ryan Goodwin dropped almost 20kg in the space of 12 weeks. He was the latest Max's Challenge winner. Contributed

 

In a matter of three months, he lost 18.8kg to uncover lean muscle.

His effort led him to win the latest round of the prestigious Max's Challenge.

Max's Challenge is a nationwide transformation competition, where Mr Goodwin beat more than 5000 other competitors.

"I was coming to the gym for three years prior to doing it, and thought doing the Max's Challenge was really a way of pushing my fitness to the next level," he said.

"Going into it, I was committed and knew I was going to stick with it."

Training at Maryborough Fitness Health and Bodyworks, Mr Goodwin said the transformation process involved a simple but consistent exercise and food plan.

 

2016 Grand Champion of the Max's Muscle up Challenge, Ryan Goodwin.
2016 Grand Champion of the Max's Muscle up Challenge, Ryan Goodwin. Valerie Horton

 

"With the diet aspect, it was about eating a lot of basic food like chicken, steak, rice and veggies," he said.

"The meal plan would change every four weeks so I found it pretty easy to stick to it.

"With the training, the plan required you to train six days a week but we added a seventh day in there.

"It was mostly weight training with some cardio."

Doing the challenge alongside Mr Goodwin was his wife and other members at the gym.

"Having people doing the challenge alongside you was a big helping factor," he said.

"We would have weekly meetings at the gym with others who were doing it to keep each other accountable."

 

AMAZING TRANSFORMATION: Maryborough man Ryan Goodwin dropped almost 20kg in the space of 12 weeks. He was the latest Max's Challenge winner.
AMAZING TRANSFORMATION: Maryborough man Ryan Goodwin dropped almost 20kg in the space of 12 weeks. He was the latest Max's Challenge winner. Contributed

 

In fact, Maryborough Fitness Health and Bodyworks had five members finish in the top 50 of Max's Challenge.

Of those, three including Mr Goodwin, were in the top five.

What's interesting about Mr Goodwin's inspiring triumph is that he had to have multiple goes to get to this level of commitment.

"This was my third go at the Max's Challenge, that's just how long it took for me to get into it," he said.

"But this time, I knew I was going to commit."

As the champions, he won a trip to Fiji, which he plans to take later this year, and will now undertake Max's Challenge ambassador duties.

Though he did fly pretty smoothly through the three months, there were still some obstacles which other caffeine-lovers could relate to.

"I had to reduce coffee to one a day," he said.

Mr Goodwin has thanked Chris and Tina Black from Maryborough Fitness Health and Bodyworks in helping him achieve his fitness goals.

Hungry for a new challenge (and not junk food), Mr Goodwin is looking at doing a bodybuilding competition later this year.

 

2016 Grand Champion of the Max's Muscle up Challenge, Ryan Goodwin.
2016 Grand Champion of the Max's Muscle up Challenge, Ryan Goodwin. Valerie Horton

 

With health and fitness goals hot on many people 2017 to-do lists, here are Mr Goodwin's top tips into becoming the best version of you:

- Have a partner to train with and keep each other accountable. Mr Goodwin used family and other members as moral support. 

- Find a goal to work towards and keep focused on that goal. Mr Goodwin said that going into Max's Challenge, he knew he wanted to win.

- Always push to better yourself to keep from plateauing. For example, Mr Goodwin uses other people he sees at the gym to compete with in his head.

- Have a plan to follow. Mr Goodwin said a really simple and precise plan was his key to success.

Join the conversation. What is your goal for 2017? Let us know in the comments below.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fchuman fraser coast health and fitness max's challenge maxs challenge weight loss

Mystery sting in Hervey Bay waters lands man in hospital

Mystery sting in Hervey Bay waters lands man in hospital

GERALD Ehrenerandtner was swimming in the waters off Torquay on Friday when he felt what he described to be a cut on the back of the knee.

Max's Challenge winner goes from normal guy to fitness star

2016 Grand Champion of the Max's Muscle up Challenge, Ryan Goodwin.

Read about how he did it.

Man airlifted from Fraser Island after fall from rocks

Life Flight celebrates 10 years in Toowoomba with a family funday at the Clive Berghofer LifeFlight Centre. December 10, 2016

The man suffered a fractured wrist.

Whirlwind 12 months for Wide Bay MP O'Brien

Llew O'Brien - federal coalition candidate for Wide Bay.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

"It says a lot about our democracy which is a good thing.”

Local Partners

Volunteers sick of filth left beside charity bins

SOILED mattresses, moth-eaten clothes and broken furniture are all being left at Fraser Coast charity bins, and the volunteers have had enough.

'I built my own Second World War Spitfire plane'

SELF-BUILT REPLICA: Gootchie farmer John Kelman with his completed Spitfire replica plane at Maryborough Airport. He started building it in 2003.

John Kelman set himself a task to build a Spitfire aircraft in 2003

Platinum star's M'boro show set to empower the community

Australian singer songwriter Xavier Rudd at Bluesfest 2015

All funds raised at the show will go towards community support.

Donate unused items to help fight against breast cancer

The Mini-Field of Women is a tribute to all those affected by breast cancer in the community.

Hervey Bay man will host garage sale for Breast Cancer Association.

Plenty of holiday activities on across the Fraser Coast

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Having fun at Cotton Tree is Nicholas McNamara, 6.

Check out the list of events being held these holidays.

Which bands and artists are celebrating 20th anniversaries?

Which bands and artists are celebrating 20th anniversaries?

Blur, Bjork, Radiohead and Savage Garden were just some big names that had a great year.

Carrie Fisher buried in brilliantly funny urn

Fisher died on 27 December aged 60, having suffered a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Carrie Fisher still had one over everyone at her own funeral

What's on the small screen this week

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores Singapore in new season of Destination Flavour.

Keeper delivers great read

My Family's Keeper by Brad Haddin.

Story explores Haddin family's cancer battle

The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

Entertainment

The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

Seacrest: Mariah's NYE mishap was "unfortunate"

Mariah Carey's disastrous NYE performance was "unfortunate"

Postpartum depression made Hayden "stronger"

Hayden Panettiere has opened up about postpartum depression

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

MUST BE SOLD andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS, andbull; A 7.5 X 7.5 DOUBLE L.U.G andbull; SOLAR PANELS (1.5KW SYSTEM) andbull; COVERED...

CAN YOU PAINT?

53 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 $320,000

GENEROUS FAMILY LIVING 660m2 of family living space available here. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and, a BIG kitchen, for the entertainer in the family. Looking for a...

SUPERB CENTRAL LOCATION

12 Clarke Street, Pialba 4655

Residential Land An outstanding opportunity exists to secure this prime parcel of land in ... $225,000

An outstanding opportunity exists to secure this prime parcel of land in central Pialba. With all town services available this 826m2 (approx) allotment features...

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with en-suite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auctions in...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

Great Central Location

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 $285,000

Central location to schools and shops Water efficient property. 3 x bedrooms Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen Ceiling fans in...

Brand New Home

Lot 8 Belleni Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Fantastic home in a prime location in Point Vernon. The home features 4 bedrooms with ensuite, media room, Caesar stone bench tops and quality features...

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!