Max's Challenge winner goes from normal guy to fitness star

2016 Grand Champion of the Max's Muscle up Challenge, Ryan Goodwin. Valerie Horton

IF YOU looked at Ryan Goodwin in September last year, he resembled a regular guy.

But look at him now, and you'd be forgiven for thinking that he has jumped off a sports magazine cover.

Through determination and a solid plan, the Maryborough man has undergo the ultimate fitness transformation.

AMAZING TRANSFORMATION: Maryborough man Ryan Goodwin dropped almost 20kg in the space of 12 weeks. He was the latest Max's Challenge winner. Contributed

In a matter of three months, he lost 18.8kg to uncover lean muscle.

His effort led him to win the latest round of the prestigious Max's Challenge.

Max's Challenge is a nationwide transformation competition, where Mr Goodwin beat more than 5000 other competitors.

"I was coming to the gym for three years prior to doing it, and thought doing the Max's Challenge was really a way of pushing my fitness to the next level," he said.

"Going into it, I was committed and knew I was going to stick with it."

Training at Maryborough Fitness Health and Bodyworks, Mr Goodwin said the transformation process involved a simple but consistent exercise and food plan.

"With the diet aspect, it was about eating a lot of basic food like chicken, steak, rice and veggies," he said.

"The meal plan would change every four weeks so I found it pretty easy to stick to it.

"With the training, the plan required you to train six days a week but we added a seventh day in there.

"It was mostly weight training with some cardio."

Doing the challenge alongside Mr Goodwin was his wife and other members at the gym.

"Having people doing the challenge alongside you was a big helping factor," he said.

"We would have weekly meetings at the gym with others who were doing it to keep each other accountable."

In fact, Maryborough Fitness Health and Bodyworks had five members finish in the top 50 of Max's Challenge.

Of those, three including Mr Goodwin, were in the top five.

What's interesting about Mr Goodwin's inspiring triumph is that he had to have multiple goes to get to this level of commitment.

"This was my third go at the Max's Challenge, that's just how long it took for me to get into it," he said.

"But this time, I knew I was going to commit."

As the champions, he won a trip to Fiji, which he plans to take later this year, and will now undertake Max's Challenge ambassador duties.

Though he did fly pretty smoothly through the three months, there were still some obstacles which other caffeine-lovers could relate to.

"I had to reduce coffee to one a day," he said.

Mr Goodwin has thanked Chris and Tina Black from Maryborough Fitness Health and Bodyworks in helping him achieve his fitness goals.

Hungry for a new challenge (and not junk food), Mr Goodwin is looking at doing a bodybuilding competition later this year.

With health and fitness goals hot on many people 2017 to-do lists, here are Mr Goodwin's top tips into becoming the best version of you:

- Have a partner to train with and keep each other accountable. Mr Goodwin used family and other members as moral support.

- Find a goal to work towards and keep focused on that goal. Mr Goodwin said that going into Max's Challenge, he knew he wanted to win.

- Always push to better yourself to keep from plateauing. For example, Mr Goodwin uses other people he sees at the gym to compete with in his head.

- Have a plan to follow. Mr Goodwin said a really simple and precise plan was his key to success.

