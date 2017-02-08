Mayor calls for Fraser Coast councillors to unite

MAYOR Chris Loft called for Fraser Coast's councillors to unite in the wake of Lisa Desmond's termination as chief executive officer.

Ms Desmond was removed from her position after a motion at Monday afternoon's monumental meeting.

While deputy mayor George Seymour pledged that it was time for councillors to work together, Cr Stuart Taylor pointed the finger at Cr Loft as Fraser Coast Regional Council's real issue.

Cr Loft did not respond to a request for comment by deadline yesterday, but this morning reiterated this was a time for unification.

"The Fraser Coast Regional Council is focused firstly on the employees that are needing our commitment and attention, to helping them develop their careers and have a positive experience at work," Cr Loft said.

"We are also very committed to the community and the reason we were voted in.

"Working together as a team of councillors is a priority, and presenting a united front, with rational decisions being made.

"We of course, cannot force councillors such as Councillor Stuart Taylor who is personally invested in Lisa Desmond as they are friends, to work with us, but we certainly will be trying in earnest to give him an olive branch and work with him."

Cr Seymour alluded to an internal operational report in his comments on Tuesday, the results of which contributed to his decision to vote for Ms Desmond's dismissal.

While he did not divulge details, Cr Loft did say the report contained alarming feedback.

"The report as you are aware, which was commissioned by Lisa Desmond, had alarming feedback that had to be addressed," he said.