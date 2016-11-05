33°
News

Mayor Chris Loft had secret access to the CEO's emails

Jordan Philp
| 5th Nov 2016 4:04 PM
REVEALED: The Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor Chris Loft has admitted to having secret access to the council CEO Lisa Desmond's emails.
REVEALED: The Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor Chris Loft has admitted to having secret access to the council CEO Lisa Desmond's emails. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AND the squabbling continues.

Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor Chris Loft has admitted to having access to the council CEO Lisa Desmond's email inbox without her knowledge, but he insists he did not open any of her emails.

Cr Loft's access to Ms Desmond's emails is reported to be one of the 33 complaints the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning received between December last year and June 2016.

The mayor flat out denied ever opening her emails during the "about a week" he had access to them.

"I did have access to them for about a week, but I never utilised that access," Cr Loft said.

The mayor did not want to elaborate when the Chronicle asked how he had been given access to the CEO's emails.

"(Let's) push the pause button on it," Cr Loft said.  

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Mayor Chris Loft and CEO Lisa Desmond. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Mayor Chris Loft and CEO Lisa Desmond. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Ms Desmond, while on annual leave, told the Chronicle she felt as though a level of trust had been breached.    "I am certainly making enquiries, on how access was provided," she said.

"Secret access was given - they kept it secret from me.

"I have no knowledge on the purpose and reason you would keep this a secret.

"Officers have confirmed access was provided to the Mayor and that no IT security breach had occurred.

"The first I was made aware of the mayor's statement confirming access was when someone sent me that media article from the Courier Mail."    

 

I did have access to them for about a week, but I never utilised that access - Mayor Chris Loft

  The Chronicle requested the Fraser Coast Council's protocols for providing access to email accounts from other employees.

"Council's standard procedure for the provision of access to another staff member's inbox is that the owner of the inbox gives permission to the other member of staff," the council's acting Chief Executive Officer, Peter Smith said.  

Reader poll

Do you think the State Government should intervene with the Fraser Coast council again?

    "It should be noted that Council's IT staff have the capacity to provide access to another staff member's inbox in circumstances where, for operational reasons, it would be necessary for access to be provided.

In these circumstances, authorisation would come from the CEO, director or relevant executive manager."

The CEO's concerns

With processes in place to ensure emails can be accessed for investigations, Right To Information requests and review, Ms Desmond questioned why anyone would want secret access to her inbox.   

Fraser Coast Regional Council chief executive officer Lisa Desmond said she found out the Mayor Chris Loft had access to her emails on Thursday night.
Fraser Coast Regional Council chief executive officer Lisa Desmond said she found out the Mayor Chris Loft had access to her emails on Thursday night. Alistair Brightman

"What purpose could conceivably be given that would require unfettered access to my inbox?

"It doesn't matter the length of time access was provided, once provided with full access a person can view any emails going back months.

"Theoretically, you could sit there and trawl through months and months of emails.

"That is the reality of it."

"Unfortunately there is no way to determine what may have been opened, read or printed.

The news of the mayor accessing the emails has drawn shock from within the council, with councillor Paul Truscott left "sickened".

"This revelation absolutely sickens me to my core," he said.

"It is so disappointing that someone could abuse that position of power to invade the privacy of staff, particularly the CEO," Cr Truscott said.

 

This revelation absolutely sickens me to my core - Cr Paul Truscott

 

"It makes me question the motives and the heart of the issue.

"It makes me wonder how many other breaches of trust may have occurred."

Only two days later....

The revelations of the mayor having access to the CEO's email comes just days after the State Government sent a stern warning to the Fraser Coast council to get their act together or risk getting the sack.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad tabled the findings of the two advisor's who were sent to monitor the Fraser Coast's 11 councillors and senior staff for four months.

 

RELATED STORIES:

1. Deputy Premier to Fraser Coast council: Stop squabbling or you will get the sack

2. Fraser Coast Council described as toxic and distrustful behind the scenes

3. What your councillors had to say about the advisor's report

 

The report highlighted the level of distrust in council and the dysfunctional relationship between Ms Desmond and Cr Loft.

"The relationship between the Mayor and CEO is dysfunctional, which is of major concern given the critical importance of this relationship for the effective functioning of the council.

There appears to be no evidence of a functioning relationship, with communication between the parties mostly limited to emails, and the mayor providing limited strategic direction or leadership to the chief executive officer."  

 

The relationship between the Mayor and CEO is dysfunctional, which is of major concern given the critical importance of this relationship for the effective functioning of the council - The advisor's findings report

 

The relationship between the CEO and mayor has deteriorated to the point that the advisors described it as "single biggest issue the council continues to face."

"Should the situation deteriorate to the point where further intervention is required under the Local Government Act 2009, either in the form of removal of a councillor or councillors, or the dissolution of the council, my message to the Fraser Coast Council is simple: this government will take action," Ms Trad warned in parliament on Wednesday.   

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad has warned the Fraser Coast Regional Council that it will remove a councillor or councillors if the squabbling continues.
Deputy Premier Jackie Trad has warned the Fraser Coast Regional Council that it will remove a councillor or councillors if the squabbling continues. Alistair Brightman

  Where to from here?

Despite the warnings from State Government and frustrated ratepayers the pair have shown little signs of reconciling.

But the mayor is confident the council can move forward.

"It's up to the CEO to come up with a plan as to how she can relate to me," Cr Loft said.

"I got elected by the people, the people will judge me in four years time - she is the chief of staff.

"There is a way to move forward with this council - the councillors will decide that."  

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  chris loft fraser coast fraser coast regional council hervey bay lisa desmond maryborough

Mayor Chris Loft had secret access to the CEO's emails

Mayor Chris Loft had secret access to the CEO's emails

Mayor Chris Loft admitted he had secret access to the CEO's emails

Adoption is becoming more popular for pet owners

Hervey Bay Adoption Centre volunteer Hendle and animal attendant Daneille Howe with dogs Roger, Zarah and Chalky.

More pet lovers on the Fraser Coast are turning to adoption.

Police: Booze-fuelled violence won't be tolerated

Party smart and stay safe this summer.

7 weekends before Christmas, have you done your shopping?

Do you get in early to do your Christmas shopping?

POLL: Do you get in early to do your Christmas shopping?

Local Partners

Machines added to ward will help kids breathe better

Fewer children staying at the Hervey Bay Hospital Children’s Ward will have to travel to Brisbane to be treated for respiratory distress.

Hervey Bay dancer will perfom in Dubai's new theme park

Jeanette Jordan has been in Dubai since July, rehearsing for the upcoming show.

Jeanette Jordan will take stage in show inspired by Step Up movie.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

If it's craft you're after, get along to this event

Craftfest kicks off today.

It's an event that is greatly anticipated every year.

Seven places to watch the Melbourne Cup on the Fraser Coast

Melbourne Cup.

Enjoy a glass of bubbly and pic a winner.

Noosa photographer tells what Steve Jobs was really like

Noosa photographer tells what Steve Jobs was really like

I WORKED for Steve Jobs.

Brad Pitt seeking joint custody with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September

Richie Ramone rips it up at the Airlie festival

The crowd cheers for an encore at the opening night of the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

Former Ramone rocks Airlie Beach festival of Music.

Sarah Jessica Parker's daughters want her business

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker has built a business empire.

SJP has passed her business acumen to her daughters

Kim Kardashian West hires three police officers

Kim Kardashian West ahs beefed up security for events following a robbery where several men held her at gunpoint.

Kim Kardashian beefs up security in wake of robbery

Michael Buble's son, 3, diagnosed with cancer

Michael Buble's eldest son has cancer

Robin Williams' widow claims dementia killed him

Susan Schneider and late husband Robin Williams

Comedian's widow says dementia led to suicide.

START HERE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Submit an Offer

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

CAN YOU PAINT?

53 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 $320,000

GENEROUS FAMILY LIVING 660m2 of family living space available here. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and, a BIG kitchen, for the entertainer in the family. Looking for a...

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE.

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first. New Home Buyers / Established home...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Auction

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 Auction in...

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Views forever

91 Christensen Street, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The beautiful executive living with sea views in a very desirable sought after location. The home consists of: 4 bedrooms with an office/fifth bedroom 2 bathrooms...

EASY TO OWN

39 Wide Bay Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 3 1 1 $270,000

QUICK SALE REQUIRED 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom home Fantastic easy care 781m2 property Single lock-up garage with internal access Huge backyard with ample side...

RESORT LIFESTYLE

13/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 Submit an Offer

2 BEDROOM UNIT BUILT INS, OWN LAUNDRY, BIG BALCONY OFF THE LOUNGE ROOM. AIR CONDITIONED, BEACH ACROSS THE ROAD. RESORT LIVING AT ITS BEST, WITH, TENIS...

ALL OFFERS PRESENTED

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous...

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Savvy investor snaps up real estate bargain on esplanade

A savy investor has snapped up a real estate bargain on the Esplanade in Hervey Bay.

The investment property has the potential to bring in $900 a month.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!