Mayor Chris Loft had secret access to the CEO's emails

REVEALED: The Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor Chris Loft has admitted to having secret access to the council CEO Lisa Desmond's emails.

AND the squabbling continues.

Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor Chris Loft has admitted to having access to the council CEO Lisa Desmond's email inbox without her knowledge, but he insists he did not open any of her emails.

Cr Loft's access to Ms Desmond's emails is reported to be one of the 33 complaints the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning received between December last year and June 2016.

The mayor flat out denied ever opening her emails during the "about a week" he had access to them.

"I did have access to them for about a week, but I never utilised that access," Cr Loft said.

The mayor did not want to elaborate when the Chronicle asked how he had been given access to the CEO's emails.

"(Let's) push the pause button on it," Cr Loft said.

Ms Desmond, while on annual leave, told the Chronicle she felt as though a level of trust had been breached. "I am certainly making enquiries, on how access was provided," she said.

"Secret access was given - they kept it secret from me.

"I have no knowledge on the purpose and reason you would keep this a secret.

"Officers have confirmed access was provided to the Mayor and that no IT security breach had occurred.

"The first I was made aware of the mayor's statement confirming access was when someone sent me that media article from the Courier Mail."

The Chronicle requested the Fraser Coast Council's protocols for providing access to email accounts from other employees.

"Council's standard procedure for the provision of access to another staff member's inbox is that the owner of the inbox gives permission to the other member of staff," the council's acting Chief Executive Officer, Peter Smith said.

"It should be noted that Council's IT staff have the capacity to provide access to another staff member's inbox in circumstances where, for operational reasons, it would be necessary for access to be provided.

In these circumstances, authorisation would come from the CEO, director or relevant executive manager."

The CEO's concerns

With processes in place to ensure emails can be accessed for investigations, Right To Information requests and review, Ms Desmond questioned why anyone would want secret access to her inbox.

"What purpose could conceivably be given that would require unfettered access to my inbox?

"It doesn't matter the length of time access was provided, once provided with full access a person can view any emails going back months.

"Theoretically, you could sit there and trawl through months and months of emails.

"That is the reality of it."

"Unfortunately there is no way to determine what may have been opened, read or printed.

The news of the mayor accessing the emails has drawn shock from within the council, with councillor Paul Truscott left "sickened".

"This revelation absolutely sickens me to my core," he said.

"It is so disappointing that someone could abuse that position of power to invade the privacy of staff, particularly the CEO," Cr Truscott said.

"It makes me question the motives and the heart of the issue.

"It makes me wonder how many other breaches of trust may have occurred."

Only two days later....

The revelations of the mayor having access to the CEO's email comes just days after the State Government sent a stern warning to the Fraser Coast council to get their act together or risk getting the sack.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad tabled the findings of the two advisor's who were sent to monitor the Fraser Coast's 11 councillors and senior staff for four months.

The report highlighted the level of distrust in council and the dysfunctional relationship between Ms Desmond and Cr Loft.

"The relationship between the Mayor and CEO is dysfunctional, which is of major concern given the critical importance of this relationship for the effective functioning of the council.

There appears to be no evidence of a functioning relationship, with communication between the parties mostly limited to emails, and the mayor providing limited strategic direction or leadership to the chief executive officer."

The relationship between the CEO and mayor has deteriorated to the point that the advisors described it as "single biggest issue the council continues to face."

"Should the situation deteriorate to the point where further intervention is required under the Local Government Act 2009, either in the form of removal of a councillor or councillors, or the dissolution of the council, my message to the Fraser Coast Council is simple: this government will take action," Ms Trad warned in parliament on Wednesday.

Where to from here?

Despite the warnings from State Government and frustrated ratepayers the pair have shown little signs of reconciling.

But the mayor is confident the council can move forward.

"It's up to the CEO to come up with a plan as to how she can relate to me," Cr Loft said.

"I got elected by the people, the people will judge me in four years time - she is the chief of staff.

"There is a way to move forward with this council - the councillors will decide that."