Mayor Chris Loft wins praise for 'going public': letter

WHO would have thought that the Fraser Coast was a hotbed of political intrigue?

We have witnessed of late just the surface of the man-oeuvring that must have been going on for quite some time.

When a council is at war with itself, when vested interests use every trick in the book to keep the lid on the truth being exposed, we have a real crisis on our hands.

This is even more true if you, like me, believe that what we get to witness is only a fraction of what must be really going on.

I can tell you from my involvement and discussions with many community groups that many people, groups and businesses have felt intimidated, threatened and coerced by powerful people within council bureaucracy.

Enter the mayor, who at the last election, promised to do a full review of problems at the council and to fix them.

Now it is clear to see that the power games going since then have prevented full implementation of this promise but at least he is following through.

I for one am frustrated that the public does not get to know more about what allegations there are but I do respect that processes need to be followed.

It is clear that there are systemic problems within the Fraser Coast Regional Council and I wonder how much we will ever know unless there is a full and independent inquiry into this organisation since inception.

In the meantime, though, the mayor has my full support for standing up to the power games and digging through the nasty web of deception and influence that appears to be functioning in politics and bureaucracy in this region.

I also would like to remind everyone involved both locally and at higher levels of government that they work for us. Get out of the way and let us know what has really been going on as soon as humanly possible.

I know you all would like to cover your butts but the more you prevent the truth from emerging, the more mud will stick when it all comes out.

MICHAEL WEEKES,

Fraser Coast