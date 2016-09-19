Mayor criticised over 'anomalies' statement

COUNCILLOR David Lewis has publicly criticised Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft for issuing two press releases about alleged "anomalies” in council finances.

Cr Lewis posted his fears on Facebook, saying he had concerns about the wisdom of the mayor going public before the Crime and Corruption Commission's investigation has been completed.

"Given he cannot reveal any detail, it is hard to see that any public benefit is served by putting out material now, especially where the alleged issues are quite old,” Cr Lewis said. "Keeping the matter confidential would not have compromised the investigation. On the other hand the publicity has created great concern among the public, is a bad look for our region and has had a very disconcerting effect on staff morale.”

In his statement, Cr Loft said he wanted the Fraser Coast community to know that the reporting process had begun. He also promised further updates at relevant times.

Cr Loft said that the matters were sensitive and there was a need for confidentiality.

He acknowledged the need for confidentiality would irritate people both within the council and in the community.

"There will be differing opinions and there will be days that are not pretty, including around the council table because councillors are only human. It will take a bit of time to get our heads around all these things.”

In his press release, Cr Loft said that when things go "pear-shaped” ratepayers foot the bill and he believed that was part of why the region was so heavily rated.

But Cr Lewis said it was worth pointing out that while all organisations could be improved, not every error or shortcoming was an integrity issue.

"Some are merely administrative issues,” he said.