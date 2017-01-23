Mayor guarantees rates will be under CPI for Budget

RATES: Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft says any rates rise won't be more than CPI.

FRASER Coast mayor Chris Loft has guaranteed council will deliver a budget under consumer price index (CPI) for 2017, stating ratepayers could "rest assure” and set their personal budgets.

His announcement comes amidst preparations for the 2017 budget - which Cr Loft will oversee as mayor.

On Friday, Cr Loft told the Chronicle his guarantee for CPI was part of his promise to the ratepayer, which he made alongside other councillors when he was elected mayor of the Fraser Coast.

While he could not confirm whether there would be an increase in rates, he said he could offer his certainty to ratepayers that it would not be more than the current index.

"We will be keeping rates under CPI - we made that declaration. Enough councillors declared that in their promises to the ratepayers, and that was one of the things I declared as the mayor,” he said.

"We do have enough councillors that will hold and honour their word...we know we can do a budget, so I can offer that certainty to the ratepayers that it won't be anymore than CPI.

"At this stage, CPI looks like it will be at 1.5%.”

The results of the much-anticipated rates review, announced in September last year, would also be handed down with the budget.

"The base of it is justice; there have been businesses that have been charged, I think, cruel amounts of rates in the past. I think we need to look at all these things right across,” he said.

Cr Loft elaborated further on his intentions for CPI yesterday, stating council would stand by its word on monetary promises.

"The promise when I got elected is that we would hold budgets that were no more than CPI; this won't change, we need to stand by our word,” he stated.

"It will happen, we cannot spend more than what we get in.”

The Fraser Coast Regional Council's 2016 budget delivered one of the lowest rate increases for that year at just 1%.

The 2017/18 budget will be handed down in July.