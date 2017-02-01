Mayor Loft claims Chronicle 'bullying' him over report

FRASER Coast mayor Chris Loft might have been found guilty of his fourth charge of inappropriate conduct, but it appears he will get little more than a slap on the wrist for it.

Cr Loft has failed to respond to requests for comment after he was found, again, to have breached the Fraser Coast Regional Council's Councillor Code of Conduct.

The latest controversy came after Cr Loft released a statement in November last year criticising three fellow councillors.

The Department of Local Government and Director General's office agreed that was inappropriate conduct, his fourth run-in since he became a councillor.

However, political law expert Graeme Orr said it was unlikely the mayor would face further sanction over his conduct.

"It doesn't go to the heart of his obligations as a councillor on those issues; he's not in contempt of council.

"It would be an unusual thing for someone to be further sanctioned for expressing their political speech."

Though he did not take the opportunity to comment on the latest finding, Cr Loft was in a feisty mood at another media conference.

In Maryborough, to discuss the completion of the flood levee, Cr Loft said the council leaks had to stop and he accused the Fraser Coast Chronicle of bullying him in an attempt to gain access to a report, believed to be a summation of the results of a recent staff survey, that only he and chief executive officer Lisa Desmond currently had access to.

"These leaks must stop, because they're doing us no good," Cr Loft said.

He singled out the Chronicle for criticism.

"I sense that there's potential of bullying going on by the Chronicle for me ... to release this document, this report.

"The council staff will see it first before anybody else sees it. "There's only two copies, the CEO has one copy and I have the other and no one else has seen my full copy. "Councillors will see a full copy on Thursday.

"This is all just progress and change."

Cr Loft said it would be better for the region to concentrate on the positive things happening on the Fraser Coast.

"Concentrate on that rather than some nitpicking in the background."