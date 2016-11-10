Mayor 'offended' by particular word used in council motions

HE'D earlier said "no secrets, no surprises," but Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft did take offence to the use of one particular word during Wednesday's council meeting.

During the tabling of the supplementary motions, Cr Loft said he took offence to the use of the word "secret" in Cr David Lewis' motion to progress recommendations from the advisor's report and the CEO's email access matter.

"I don't think the word 'secret' needs to be in there," he said.

"It's not the case - it was not secret. I think that's offensive. That's just my opinion."

He justified his actions by relying on section 170A of the Local Government Act, claiming he was "entitled to act, in any way, to get any information" without a resolution.

"It's one of the extra responsibilities," Cr Loft justified.

It prompted a quip from Cr Darren Everard on the mayor's previous statement.

"No secrets, no surprises," Cr Everard said.

But Cr Stuart Taylor took specific issue with his interpretation of the Act, stating the mayor was not exempt from seeking information through the CEO in sub-section 2 of the Act.

"It doesn't provide without limitation or unilateral seeking of information, it says it has to be done through the CEO," he said.

Sub-section 5 of the Act states the mayor is exempt from sub-section 4, which states a councillor's request "is of no effect if the request does not comply with the acceptable requests guidelines."