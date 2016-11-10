35°
Mayor 'offended' by particular word used in council motions

Blake Antrobus
| 10th Nov 2016 1:47 PM Updated: 2:04 PM
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers -
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Valerie Horton

HE'D earlier said "no secrets, no surprises," but Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft did take offence to the use of one particular word during Wednesday's council meeting.

During the tabling of the supplementary motions, Cr Loft said he took offence to the use of the word "secret" in Cr David Lewis' motion to progress recommendations from the advisor's report and the CEO's email access matter.

"I don't think the word 'secret' needs to be in there," he said.

"It's not the case - it was not secret. I think that's offensive. That's just my opinion."

He justified his actions by relying on section 170A of the Local Government Act, claiming he was "entitled to act, in any way, to get any information" without a resolution.

"It's one of the extra responsibilities," Cr Loft justified.

It prompted a quip from Cr Darren Everard on the mayor's previous statement.

"No secrets, no surprises," Cr Everard said.

But Cr Stuart Taylor took specific issue with his interpretation of the Act, stating the mayor was not exempt from seeking information through the CEO in sub-section 2 of the Act.

"It doesn't provide without limitation or unilateral seeking of information, it says it has to be done through the CEO," he said.

Sub-section 5 of the Act states the mayor is exempt from sub-section 4, which states a councillor's request "is of no effect if the request does not comply with the acceptable requests guidelines."

Part of section 170A of the Local Government Act, which was relied on in Wednesday's council meeting.
Fraser Coast Chronicle

chris loft council meeting fraser coast regional council

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew had a busy day on Wednesday, flying the injured German woman from Fraser Island to hospital soon after returning from a search for a missing trawler skipper.

She was run over on the beach.

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor Rolf Light.

The councillor labelled Wednesday's meeting 'embarrasing'.

A drone flying over King's Beach.

This technology will be especially useful for chemical application.

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service is donating beds it no longer needs from Fraser Coast facilities to both international aid and community organisations.

Di and Willy Paes.

"For us this has become a Christmas tradition."

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Craftfest kicks off today.

It's an event that is greatly anticipated every year.

Mick Jagger jokes to sing at Donald Trump's inauguration

SIR Mick Jagger has jokingly offered to sing a Rolling Stones song at Donald Trump's inauguration.

Ruby Rose flew girlfriend's sick mother first class

THEY are among the most beloved, and dramatic, people in the world.

Michael Buble's son is reportedly suffering from liver cancer

THE sound and fury of the US election reaches The Project

Russell Brand

Russell Brand has named his newborn daughter Mabel

Nathan Fillion, star of Firefly and Castle, is one of the headline guests at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo in Brisbane, 11-13 Nov 2016.

American actor excited to meet 'eloquent' Aussies at Supanova

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

