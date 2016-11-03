Mayor, Premier express condolences after murder-suicide

FRASER Coast Mayor Chris Loft has expressed his shock and disbelief after two women and a man died in an apparent murder-suicide in Booral.

The incident happened about 6.40am at a property on River Heads Rd.

"It's tragic," Cr Loft said.

"This cuts deep in a community like ours.

"My prayers go out to those who are related to those people involved.

"It's very sad."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk offered her condolences to the Fraser Coast community before the parliament on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened on the day the Premier tabled the State Government's latest plan to deal with domestic and family violence.

"On behalf of Queensland, I send my condolences to the Hervey Bay community and I believe that all honourable members would agree with me that this senseless violence has to stop."