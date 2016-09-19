Mayor supports 20-storey twin tower development in Bay

FRASER Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 20-storey twin tower development in Urangan.

A development application was lodged with the Fraser Coast council to build the towers on vacant land on the corner of the Esplanade and Boat Harbour Dr.

Both towers would stand at 64 metres in height and would include 390 apartments in total aimed at the over-50s retirement market and mixed use tourism.

The development would include 775 car parks as well as swimming pools and a restaurant.

Urban Planet Town Planning lodged the proposal on behalf of Anscape Pty Ltd.

"I think it's fantastic that developers are looking to build again in the Fraser Coast and I think the two buildings, the two 20-storey buildings, is a fantastic boost to our economy,” Cr Loft said.

"They're in a great location and I look forward to that project proceeding as quickly as possible.

"It's a sign of the growing confidence in the Fraser Coast, that we're open for business.”

There has been a mixed reaction from the other councillors on the issue of the potential development.

Two councillors, George Seymour and James Hansen, have both voiced their opposition to having high-rises along the Esplanade, saying that such a development would forever change the character of Hervey Bay.

Cr Denis Chapman voiced his support for the project, saying it was crucial for the region to keep building infrastructure.

"It's the way of the future,” Cr Chapman said.

Cr David Lewis said while he was not generally in favour of 20-storey development in Hervey Bay, the planning scheme allowed for it and there may be little council could do to refuse the application.

Cr Paul Truscott said the planning scheme specifically supported this type of development.

Cr Darren Everard said he would need time to consider the application, while Rolf Light said it would be inappropriate to comment before considering all the facts.