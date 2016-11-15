29°
Opinion

M'boro Bros' inclusion is a step in the right direction for BRL

Matthew McInerney
| 15th Nov 2016 8:05 PM
Maryborough Brothers' Victor Davis. Bundaberg Rugby League reserve grade major semi final: Hervey Bay Seagulls v Maryborough Brothers at Salter Oval, Bundaberg.
Maryborough Brothers' Victor Davis. Bundaberg Rugby League reserve grade major semi final: Hervey Bay Seagulls v Maryborough Brothers at Salter Oval, Bundaberg. Matthew McInerney

THE EXPANSION of Bundaberg Rugby League's A-grade competition to an eight-team format is a step in the right direction for rugby league in this area.

Maryborough Brothers' players, committee and supporters spoke about their proposed move into A-grade all season, but former president Jeff Nugent's assertion the club had to win a reserve grade premiership is a smart move.

Given last year's grand final triumph, Maryborough Brothers enter the top flight as a legitimate threat, and only complacent sides will overlook the 2016 reserve grade premiers.

Nugent, who has since stepped away from his role, new president Nic Golusin and everyone involved in the club deserve credit for the way they've built up to A-grade.

Not only did the club bolster its playing stocks in reserve grade, it took further steps towards cementing their strength through an under-18s side that reached the finals.

A premiership is not a must-do in its first season.

The challenge, which the club has openly accepted, is to prove they belong in the region's toughest arena.

Club members will want to ensure they are competitive in the top flight to prove it was a wise call, but even if they miss the top five it will be a monumental step for both the club and the competition.

If Maryborough Brothers can retain the players that achieved glory this year, there is no reason why they won't feature in September.

Topics:  brl bundaberg rugby league maryborough brothers opinion rugby league





