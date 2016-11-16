29°
M'boro Brothers will play in three BRL grades for first time

Matthew McInerney
| 16th Nov 2016 5:20 AM
MOVING UP: Maryborough Brothers celebrate their 2016 reserve grade premiership at Salter Oval. The club will move into A-grade next season to form an eight-team competition.
MOVING UP: Maryborough Brothers celebrate their 2016 reserve grade premiership at Salter Oval. The club will move into A-grade next season to form an eight-team competition.

THE Bundaberg Rugby League reserve grade premiership was vital to Maryborough Brothers' progression to A-grade.

Maryborough Brothers were officially confirmed as the eighth A-grade team at a general meeting on Monday night, sealing the club's long-term plan to play in the top flight.

It will be the first time the club has ever entered A-grade, reserve grade and under-18s teams in the BRL.

New president Nic Golusin, who joined the club in 2009 and was captain for the last three years, said it was the culmination of years of work.

"It's something we've worked towards for a few years now,” he said.

Former president Jeff Nugent, who stepped down from the role at the club's annual general meeting last month due to his relocation, said it was huge moment in the club's history.

Nugent, along with the committee, played a major role in his years with Maryborough Brothers to get the side back on top.

He said the reserve grade title was vital.

"We needed that premiership in reserve grade,” Nugent said. "We could've stayed in reserve grade but we opted to take that step. It will be good for rugby league in the area.”

Golusin agreed, citing last season's draw (his side played whichever team had the bye in A-grade) as the perfect test for his team.

"We definitely needed that title. It'd be tough to not be the best in reggies and think we can compete against A-grade sides,” he said.

"It was a good 'in-between' for us. We knew our players weren't all reserve grade players, but we didn't always play against fully reserve grade sides.

"It half-prepared us for next season and is an indicator of where we're at.”

Alex Dreger will coach the side after leading the under-18s to the semi finals, and said an influx of not only former Maryborough Brothers players, but some who may switch sides locally, would ensure the club's competitiveness.

Maryborough Brothers plan to start their preseason in the first week of January.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  bundaberg rugby league jeff nugent maryborough brothers nic golusin rugby league

