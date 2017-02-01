News

M'boro jobs in windfall for $1 billion Downer Rail deal

Blake Antrobus
| 1st Feb 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:48 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHAT WE KNOW

  • Up to 60 new jobs will be created
  • There will be new contracts
  • Grants for the 10-year Advanced Manufacturing Roadmap to be rolled out

UP to 60 new jobs and $1 billion worth of new contracts are slated for Maryborough following the launch of the State Government's $7.6 million Advanced Manufacturing Roadmap yesterday.

Minister for State Development Dr Anthony Lynham met with industry leaders from members of the Industry and Manufacturing Group on Tuesday to promote the manufactuing sector of Queensland - with Maryborough's Downer Rail manufacturing group in the spotlight.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

   

Accused dangerous driver had been 'drinking since breakfast'

13 projects we're excited about on the Fraser Coast

Mayor Loft claims Chronicle 'bullying' him over report

Dr Lynham said the new waterjet cutter at Downer Rail, along with the benefits of the government's 10-year manufacturing program, helped to secure three new contracts worth almost $1 billion and would shore up almost 60 new jobs.

"You can't rest on your laurels; we've got a $20 billion industry, and you've got to try and make it better," he said.

"The manufacturing sector is the firth biggest contributor to the state's economy and employed more than 169,000 workers in Queensland in the December quarter period."

Dr Lynham confirmed that grants for the 10-year Advanced Manufacturing Roadmap will be rolled out through the regions, with more discussions on the allocations planned in March.

 

Minister for State Development Dr Anthony Lynham (2nd from left) with Industry and Manufacturing Advisor Group members and Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders (centre) at Downer Rail on Tuesday.
Minister for State Development Dr Anthony Lynham (2nd from left) with Industry and Manufacturing Advisor Group members and Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders (centre) at Downer Rail on Tuesday. Blake Antrobus

With the Wide Bay unemployment rate at 9.7% in December 2016, Dr Lynham stated the manufacturing program would help encourage jobs in the region.

"Queensland's economy has forever rested on the agricultural and resources sector...a lot of those areas are becoming less labour-intensive, so we have to diversify our economy," he said.

"By diversifying our economy into advanced manufacturing...the cycles are flattened; you'll be able to have that steady stream of employment.

"That's what I'm tyring to do in Maryborough and other regions; suggest that this diversified economy into technology doesn't have to be in south-east Queensland. We have a vast regional economy we can tap into and grow."

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said he thought it was great to see a company expand the local workforce and look to the future.

"From day one of being elected, I have stated that manufacturing is vital for our electorate and have fought hard with the local workers and management to secure contracts," he said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  downer rail fcjobs maryborough

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

TAKING art to a whole new level, the party going on at Brisbane’s GOMA (Gallery of Modern Art) is comparable to Willy Wonker’s world.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

M'boro jobs in windfall for $1 billion Downer Rail deal

M'boro jobs in windfall for $1 billion Downer Rail deal

UP to 60 new jobs and $1 billion worth of new contracts are slated for Maryborough following the launch of the State Government's Manufacturing Roadmap.

Sports+ Expo to rock the Fraser Coast this Sunday

Granville Hockey Club's Lynelle (back), Mitchell and Rachael Nissen talk about all things hocky at the 2016 Fraser Coast Sports Expo in Hervey Bay.

THE Sports+ Expo will be on this Sunday.

Region's fire danger 'very high' with no rain on the way

Dams are empty at the property of Pacific Haven resdients Jim and Louise Moore. They say it's the most consistent period of hot, dry weather they have experienced since moving to the area in 1999.

Temps will stay above 30 all week, with no rain predicted.

Rotary film event to stop spread of polio

TRUE INSPIRATION: The movie Hidden Figures is based on the untold true story of three African -American women behind one of the greatest achievements of mankind.

Movie fundraiser to help Rotary rid polio

Local Partners

How they handle the heat: Bay firefighters get fit for duty

The brigade from Hervey Bay Fire Station has taken it into their hands to put themselves in the best position to help keep the Fraser Coast safe this year.

Tinana resident gets OAM for decades helping veterans

Order of Australia Medal recipient Kerry Murtagh.

“I just love helping other veterans and other people."

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

I'm A Celebrity stars get Halal snacks

I'm A Celebrity stars get Halal snacks

COMEDIAN Nazeem Hussain gets halal critters in first I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! tucker trial

WATCH: 800 Words stars talk about series return

Michelle Langstone and Erik Thomson star in the TV series 800 Words.

ERIK Thomson and Michelle Langstone discuss Fiona and George's kiss.

Alter Bridge supports announced

Like A Storm announced as supports for Alter Bridge who will be touring AUstralia. Photo Contributed

New Zealand brothers announced as supports

Peter Capaldi quits from Doctor Who

Whovians, get those tissues ready - The Doctor is out of here.

My Kitchen Rules' return tops ratings

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

NINE'S Married At First Sight out-rated by Sevens' Bride & Prejudice

Medics called in for I'm A Celebrity drama

“One of them is actually in my ear, it is killing me”

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Mortgagee in Possession

17 McIvor Street, River Heads 4655

Residential Land Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp ... On-Site Auction

Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp 2023M2 Block Book an Inspection today

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

DON&#39;T DELAY CALL TODAY!

1 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY! This well positioned quality home is without a doubt in one of the most sort after and convenient locations within the Hervey Bay area.

SUPERB TOWNHOUSE! YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER

41/30 East Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 $299,500

Situated only 3 streets from the beach and Esplanade this two level, three bedroom townhouse gives you fantastic access to everything Hervey bay has to offer...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 Auction in...

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

WATER VIEWS

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 $450,000

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

LUXURY FOR LESS

7 McIntyre Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

4 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Master with walk in robe and en suite Study. Modern Kitchen. Large outside entertainment areas. Nestled in a quiet cul de sac location. 800m...

Look at this Split Level Home

11 Island Outlook, River Heads 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction On-Site

3 Bedrooms Cathedral ceilings Large entertaining area Single garage Carport Separate small shed with toilet 817 m2 Block Short distance to boat ramp Phone for...

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

Coastal unit market on the rise

The Mooloolaba Esplanade is a changing landscape.

Sunny Coast offers blue skies for unit buyers

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

NOW SELLING: $1 billion retirement village officially opens

An artist impression of what the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield will look like.

Residents will start moving in this year

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!