M'boro man attacks, threatens his own parents

Eliza Wheeler
| 24th Oct 2016 3:31 PM

WHEN Daniel Robert Cain's elderly parents told him he was not allowed to borrow the keys to their BMW, he hit his father in the head, locked the couple outside, threatened to burn down their house and kill their dogs.

The Maryborough man faced Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday morning on charges including possessing drug utensils, contravening a police requirement and failing to appear in court twice.

The 20-year-old appeared in police custody and pleaded guilty to all charges.

The court heard that between July and September this year, Cain left his parents with no choice but to call the police on a number of occasions.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kath Stagoll said one of the incidents had occurred while Cain and his mother were waiting at a KFC drive-through.

The Sergeant said Cain started arguing with his mother about borrowing a car.

"[The defendant] began kicking the dashboard in front of him which was visible on CCTV" Sgt Stagoll said.

"She [Cain's mother] fled the vehicle, went inside and asked them to call the police."

The second incident happened at Cain's parents' home in Aldershot.

"Around 8pm, police received information that the defendant had locked his elderly parents out of the house, had been violent and had threatened to burn the house down," the prosecutor said.

"The parents were found hiding in the bushes."

The court heard that Cain's parents had denied their son access to a BMW car before he "struck his father twice in the head with a clenched fist".

The couple ran outside and were locked out by Cain.

In court, Sgt Stagoll read out a number of the defendant's statements reportedly heard on the night of the incident.

"'I hate you pair of c**ts,'" the prosecutor quoted.

"You've got two minutes to give me the keys or I'll burn the house down and kill the dogs.'"

Sgt Stagoll said when police arrived, they found Cain's mother lying on the ground, unable to stand unassisted, due to the stress of the situation.

Defence lawyer Natasha Schumacher said Cain was remorseful of his actions, and had always had a difficult relationship with his father.

Magistrate John Smith said he believed a term of imprisonment was acceptable due to the serious nature of the offences.

"Your behaviour won't be accepted by the community or the courts," Mr Smith said.

"To treat your parents the way that you have is totally unacceptable."

Cain was sentenced to serve a head sentence of 12 months imprisonment, to be released on parole in February next year.

He was also fined a total of more than $2000.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  court crime family maryborough

