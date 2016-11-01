30°
News

M'boro man's Christmas wish is to be Santa Claus again

Carlie Walker
| 1st Nov 2016 6:00 PM
Raymond Stockdale is hoping he will have the chance to dress up as Santa again.
Raymond Stockdale is hoping he will have the chance to dress up as Santa again.

YOU know we're in tough times when even Santa can't get a gig.

Raymond Stockdale was the Santa at a Maryborough store last December and has spent the past few months growing his beard to prepare to delight the children again.

Raymond, who has a Blue Card, even bleaches his beard to be a more authentic Santa.

But this year he found out the job had been booked through an agency and he was saddened to learn he had been left out in the cold come December.

Raymond is a pensioner, but he has the money from his Santa job donated to Maryborough Electronics and Radio Group, of which he is a proud member.

 Last year, thanks to Raymond's good deed, the group was able to purchase a repeater, which help hand-held two-way radios transmit over a longer distance.

Fellow club member Barry Stevens said the group was able to assist in times of disaster, such as during the floods, and had also handled communication needs during the Technology Challenge.

The club is one of Raymond's passions.

"I've been messing around with radios since I was 15," he said.

Raymond also loves dressing up as Santa.

Many years ago Raymond lived in Sweden to be close to his son and former wife.

It was there Raymond began dressing up as the beloved man in red while his son spent Christmas Eve with his mother.

Raymond would then enjoy Christmas Day with his son.

Now that he is back in Australia, he still loves dressing up for kids and seeing the delight on their faces when they see Santa.

"It's good fun for the kids," he said.

While Raymond is hoping to find a paying position so he can donate the funds to the club, he was also hoping people would get in touch with him if they needed a Santa for a special occasion.

He said if a Santa was needed for children in hospital or a charity event, he would happily make an appearance free of charge.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  christmas maryborough santa wish

Post Your Ad Here!