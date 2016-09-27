M'boro motor salesman remembers when cars sold for $3000

CELEBRATION: Adrian Eustice at Wide Bay Motor Group is celebrating 50 years in the Motor Industry.

WHEN Adrian Eustice started working in the motor industry in 1966, a top-of-the-line car would cost a little more than $3000.

Fifty years later, and working as manager for the Wide Bay Motor Group in Maryborough, Adrian sells cars worth 10 times that amount or more.

Adrian is celebrating 50 years in the industry next month, and said he had seen a lot change over the years.

Starting off a detailer and a cleaner, the first brand of car Adrian ever sold does not even exist today; the Datsun, now known as Nissan.

"A Datsun 1600 was selling for $1195," Adrian said.

Looking back at how the motor industry was when he started, Adrian said it was constantly changing.

"It's an industry that is constantly evolving," he said.

"Which is a great thing for me because because I don't want to ever stop learning, I always have and will continue to embrace every change that comes along."

From different designs to climbing prices, Adrian has seen it all.

"There are no badly manufactured cars today, just about every car out there is of a very high quality," he said.

"And I think cars are actually cheaper now than they were 20 years ago."

He said not all of the changes had been good ones.

"I come from an era where we could write the contracts out by hand, but these days you just print it," he said.

"Sadly it's now a sanitised industry; everything is very regimented and a lot's based on customer reporting; everyone's so conscious of how we're accepted by our guests, they're not called customers any more."

Adrian spent most of his life in South Australia where he became manager of a car dealership.

"I went from living on the Murray River to the Mary River," he said.

"My wife and I came up here on a working holiday 10 years ago and haven't looked back since."

While the 67-year-old has no plans to retire, he now passes on his knowledge to the younger generation of car salespeople.

"It's about being honest with the guests and knowing your product," he said.

"These days, with the internet, people know a lot more about the cars that are out there, so it's important that people in sales know their stuff and are switched on."

Adrian said he would keep working at the dealership as long as it interested him.

"If you don't enjoy something, there's no point in doing it," he said.

"But I'm enjoying this, so I'll keep going."