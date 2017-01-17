M'Boro plant upgrades facility to accommodate boom

Adrian McCourt (laminated timber projects mgr.) at Hyne Glulam with the K2I Hundegger machine.

HYNE Timber Maryborough is preparing for a predicted mass timber construction boom by upgrading their facilities.

A rare machine has been added to their glue laminating plant.

Called a Hundegger K2i, the Maryborough manufacturer is the third in Australia to have one.

Hyne Timber business development manager Robert Mansell said adding the machine was a natural progression after noticing a mass timber construction trend develop in Australia.

"The use of mass timber construction is already beginning to trend in Australia's larger cities such as Sydney and Melbourne," he said.

"The first mass timber construction in Queensland recently commenced in Brisbane."

The Hundegger K2i has allowed for services to be extended to the Maryborough business, to offer something customers did not have access to before. "It provides us with more flexibility in the timber design such as shapes and angles, it can cut deep slots which cannot be done manually and we can even take a square beam and now make it round," Mr Mansell said.

"This is taking timber design to whole new levels that could not be delivered previously."

Looking forward, Mr Mansell said the company would consider expanding as much as required.

"Hyne Timber will respond to increasing demand as required in order to maintain exceptional customer service," Mr Mansell said.

"This may well include the requirement of more staff, specialist expertise and additional equipment."

In other countries, particularly in Europe and North America, the use of timber in large scale construction is common.

Among the benefits of mass timber construction is lower construction costs, no requirement for excessive water use, improved safety on site, and less traffic and noise for neighbouring properties.