M'boro Rainbow Run raises $28K to help sick babies

TWENTY thousand dollars will be donated to Hervey Bay Hospital's maternity ward, after hundreds of runners took part in Saturday's Rainbow Run in Maryborough.

More than 800 runners took part in the weekend event, raising money for the Hervey Bay Special Care Nursery and Maternity Ward.

Colour run at Maryborough Showgrounds - (L) Cisca Struthers, Melissa Andrews and Yvonne and Paul Larsen from Hervey Bay. Alistair Brightman

The fund raiser was organised through Marcus' Legacy; a foundation set up by Hervey Bay mother Jodie Tangikara, who lost her unborn son in 2012.

After the tragic loss of her son, Ms Tangikara began hosting fund raisers to help improve the region's maternity and neonatal system.

She said her story resonated with many families living on the Fraser Coast.

"Since I've stated it [fund raising], I have realised how high the statistics are [of child death]," Ms Tangikara said.

"I do memory boxes and angel gowns for people who have lost a child, and I'm giving away at least five boxes a month; baby loss is quite high in this region."

While Ms Tangikara's cause is well-known and supported my many people across the region, she said she was surprised by the massive turnout on Saturday.

"I was expecting 2-300 people maybe, but then we sold out the first couple hundred tickets really quickly," she said.

"I had a waiting list of about 600 people, so next year we're bumping it up to 2000 participants."

Colour run at Maryborough Showgrounds - (L) Tori Radford from Hervey Bay and Amy Cockburn from Maryborough. Alistair Brightman

Ms Tangikara said after expenses, the event raised $28,000.

She said the hospital accepted $20,000, but told the organiser to put the other $8000 into a trust account to pay for events to be held next year.

The next Marcus' Legacy event will held in February.