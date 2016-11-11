M'BORO REMEMBERS: 'I feel it's my duty to be here'

Herb Oliver believes it's his family duty to participate in the Remembrance Day ceremonies.

HERB Oliver believes it's his family duty to pay his respects to the dead.

The Maryborough resident was one of the dozens attending the Maryborough Remembrance Service on Friday, commemorating the service of his father, George Oliver, during WW1.

His father was wounded during the Battle of Pozières in 1916, and remained a prisoner of war until 1919.

"He then returned to Australia and lived a useful life," Herb said.

Having attended Remembrance services for almost 40 years, Herb wore his father's peace medals, along with his own public service and centenary medals.

Now being the only one left in his family, Herb feels its his duty to pay his respects to the soldiers who served for his country.

Herb Oliver believes it's his family duty to participate in the Remembrance Day ceremonies. Blake Antrobus

"History is very important for Maryborough; there are no soldiers left from WW1," he said.

"The emphasis is now on wars like Vietnam, but in WW1 thousands died and there are no named graves."

Mr Oliver recalls his trip last year to Gallipoli with his granddaughter, where the pair took part in the Dawn Service to pay their respects for the soldiers with no named graves.

"I feel it's my duty to be here; to commemorate them," he said.

"In my view, and our family's view, right down to our grandchildren, people are still very conscious of the necessity to pay their respects to the soldiers that died, so that they can be here - including you."