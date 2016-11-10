M'Boro rider Tyson Allen tears up track at comp

TYSON Allen crossed the finish line in front of a home crowd to win the feature category at a major dirt bike racing competition on the weekend in Maryborough.



Dirt track riders from across Queensland competed in the Wide Bay Titles.



It was held at Action Park.



Allen, 21, won in the unlimited all powers class which required riders to do eights laps of the area.



Allen estimated that it took about 10 minutes to complete.



"The day started out slow, but I got faster and faster which helped qualify for the finals," he said.



The class had four heats throughout the day, with the fastest 12 riders going through to the finals.



"It felt pretty awesome, being out there and riding around, and seeing everyone at the grandstand cheering," he said.



"There were a lot of good riders coming up from Brisbane, and I'm just happy I was able to match them and then beat them.



"Action Park is where I do a lot of my practice so I felt comfortable."



Allen started dirt bike racing at the age of 14, after watching a meet.



"That's before I could actually drive," he said.



"My parents had to give me lifts with the bike to tracks and comps."



The speed of the bikes can go past 130kmh, and Allen quickly fell in love with the adrenalin gained from riding laps.

All Powers winner at Wide Bay Titles, Maryborough rider Tyson Allen. Contributed





Like other extreme sports, dirt bike racing comes with the risk of injury.



The worst injury Allen has got from riding is a broken collarbone.



"That was in 2013," he said.



"I didn't get overly hurt, but these things happen.



"Everyone crashes and makes mistakes."



The Wide Bay Titles women's unlimited winner was Latiya Hyde, who is also Allen's fiancee.



The two originally met at a dirt bike racing event.



"We are really proud of each other," Allen said.

Tyson Allen and Latiya Hyde won their categories at the Wide Bay Titles. Contributed





Allen has another competition coming up next month.



"I got out practising most weekends," he said.



"The next competition is in Brisbane.



"I just want to keep riding as a long as I can."



By day, Allen is an automotive apprentice spray painter.



