M'boro Speedway's junior brigade en route to nationals

CREAM OF CROP: Headed for the speedway nationals are Bryce Lack, Aaron Carswell, Asleigh Moller, Joel Berkley and Dylan Keen.

THEY are the cream of Maryborough Speedway's junior crop.

Five teenagers who impress on their home track are on their way to Mount Gambier for the Junior Sedans national titles.

For Aaron Carswell, Bryce Lack and Joel Berkley, it is their last chance to win the title in the junior class.

Ashleigh Moller and Dylan Keen will have another few years to reach the front of the huge field, but that will not stop the Maryborough crew from trying to start 2017 as the national champions.

The convoy started their long road trip on New Year's Day. If the trip goes to plan, they were to stay in Dubbo on Monday night then complete the final five hours to the sout-heastern South Australian city today.

Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller said Joel shaped as one of their premier chances.

"Joel's been here a few times before so I'd say he's probably the best shot,” Moller said.

"With five local drivers, it's probably half of the Queensland field.

"It's pretty good for our club, it shows just how strong it is and how well it's placed for the future.”

The Junior Sedans' scrutineering and practice will be held Thursday, with heats on Friday and finals on Saturday.