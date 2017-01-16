35°
M'boro telco tower to face debate at Council meeting

Blake Antrobus
| 16th Jan 2017 4:00 PM
The final image design outlined in the development application of the proposed tower, situated at the Granville Hockey Field.
The final image design outlined in the development application of the proposed tower, situated at the Granville Hockey Field. Contributed

A NEW Optus telecommunications facility could find its home in Maryborough, with a development application for a new tower to be voted on by the Fraser Coast Regional Council on Wednesday.

Lodged as early as May 2016, Optus has proposed to develop a new "mobile base station” at the Granville Hockey Field in Steindl St, with the site detailing the construction of a 25m monopole, six panel antennas and six remote radio units.

"Analysis of the mobile network in the Granville area has identified an area of poor network performance where coverage and network quality needs to be improved,” the application claims.

"If this investment is not made, users may have difficulty connecting to the mobile network...(and) also experience reduced data speeds, longer download times and poor network performance.”

A draft design for the proposed tower in Maryborough.
A draft design for the proposed tower in Maryborough. Contributed

Public consultation on the development from November 2016 detailed several concerns with the potential health risks of electromagnetic energy, visual impact of the tower and its potential impact on properties in the area.

But a spokesperson from Optus said the site complied with regulations established by the Australian Communications and Media Authority.

"The site will comply with all Australian safety regulations regarding electromagnetic emissions,” the spokesperson said.

"Optus is committed to providing customers with improved mobile coverage and looks forward to working with the local community and council on this Application.”

The proposed tower would link with three other Optus towers situated in Anne St, Gympie Rd in Tinana and the Maryborough West Showgrounds.

The mail out area the tower would provide for residents.
The mail out area the tower would provide for residents. Contributed

Councillor Denis Chapman said it was a development that would provide benefits for the region, and stated he looked forward to the discussion at the council meeting.

"It's a communications facility for the region - there has been some knockbacks from residents, but we have to look at the benefits for the region,” he said.

"It's vital for people to move forward, and we'll wait to see what comes out of the meeting on Wednesday.”

