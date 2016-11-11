Gym on Fraser Coast to shut up shop

Owner of Changes Lifestyle Centre Debbie Freeman said the gym had closed its doors in town.

SHE'S had a stunning record of 20 years in the fitness industry, but Debbie Freeman reckons it's time to move on.

The owner of Maryborough's Changes Lifestyle Gym says this following the centre's close of business, after 6 years of operation in the area.

While Ms Freeman said it was sad to see the business go, she mentioned the economic conditions in Maryborough made it no secret that businesses were struggling.

"It all just happened; there's too many gyms in town, really, for the population," she said.

"The whole area is in a recession, and for local businesses it's no secret. It's just really hard to deal with that.

"The town has changed so much since I've been here, and that's only about 6 years.

"There's lots of lovely people who have been in the area for so many years...but one must move on."

But Ms Freeman said it was time to move on from the area, stating that ther was another opportunity for others to expand their business in the region.

"I'd like to offer a big thank you to all the members who've supported me over the years, and also to Angie Stephens, who's been a major part of Change," she said.