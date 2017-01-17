M'boro's PubFest getting closer as venues gear up for event

MARYBOROUGH'S annual PubFest is getting closer and the venues are starting to gear up for the fun-filled event.



This year's event will be held on April 30, with the colour green and an Australiana theme to bring the pub crawl to life.



It will be held from 1pm to 8pm.

Pub Fest 2016

She said each year the venue transformed the carpark into an outdoor celebration, with live music and a festival atmosphere to enjoy.



"It's a good, fun day," she said.



"The crowd always has a good time."



Since 2005, the annual PubFest has attracted thousands of people to the Fraser Coast.



There have been all kinds of quirky themes, from superheroes to horror and under the sea.



Each year, funds raised by the event get donated to a charity.



This year the charity will be Rural Aid.

