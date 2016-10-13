M'Boro's railway cafe turns two today

TURNING TWO: Familiar faces from Trax Cafe & Bar will celebrate the business' second birthday on Thursday.

A TRAIN wheel out the front on Kent St in Maryborough marks what has become a symbolic cafe in the town.

Today Trax Cafe & Bar is celbrating its second birthday.

Filled with mesmerising paintings inside, it's more than just looks that has given this eatery the tick of approval from locals.

Managers Leanne Macklin and Sherrie Gray said all the food was made with love.

"Everything that we sell is made by ourselves here," Ms Macklin said.

"It is really heartwarming when we do get compliments and positive feedback from customers."

The cafe houses two other businesses - Leanne Macklin's Cakes and Fraser Coast Catering.

It is situated adjacent to a rail track, which inspired the cafe's name and railway theme.

"The trains come through about three or four times a day, and people, especially tourists, get really excited," Ms Gray said.

The wheel at the front was delivered from Adelaide St at the end of last year.

The building was originally solely used for the catering businesses for about a year, before also being turned into the cafe in 2014.

When the cafe opened, three staff members operated it, now there are six.

An apprentice will jump on board soon.

The cafe has hosted many events over the past two years, including its first wedding just recently.

"Coming up into the holiday season, we are available for Christmas functions," Ms Gray said.

Interestingly, Ms Macklin opened up her first cafe when she was 16 years old, just three doors down from where Trex Cafe & Bar is now.

She will be turning 50 next year.

"We hope to keep growing and growing; hopefully we're not at our full potential just yet," Ms Macklin said.

To celebrate their second birthday, Trax Cafe & Bar is offering half-priced coffee to everyone today, between 7am and 3pm.

The cafe's normal opening hours are Monday-Friday, 7am to 3pm.

It is located at 273 Kent St, Maryborough.