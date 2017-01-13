M'boro's strong state representation at indoor titles

IF ANYONE doubted Fraser Coast's strength in indoor hockey need only look at this photo.

A force of 17 players, coaches and managers travelled from the Heritage City to Wollongong for the Under-13 Australian Indoor Hockey Championships, and will represent Queensland across four teams (two for both boys and girls). The comp started yesterday and will finish on Sunday.

The representatives include: Shane Palmer, Harry Douma, Ayden Hatchman, Lyn Tucker, Matt Watkins, Taj Wright, Diarmid Chappell, Michelle Kroning, Ben Redmond, Paul Tucker, Hannah Sanders, Rose Elmer, Andie Staples, Maddi Kenny, Annalyese Trevant, Ella McMahon, Phoebe Fraser.