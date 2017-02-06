McInnes lost the fight but won Australia's hearts

Australian boxer Jack McInnes arrives for the seventh fight of the undercard against Australian boxer and rugby union star Quade Cooper during the Boxing fight night between Australian boxers Anthony Mundine and Danny Green at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AAP Image/David Mariuz) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

THERE is a number of lessons we can learn from someone like Jack McInnes.

The shy Hervey Bay boxer fell to Quade Cooper on the international stage on Friday night, but that result is not what matters most.

Whichever boxer accepted the fight with Quade Cooper was going to be subject to heightened scrutiny.

Cooper is an international superstar; a household name in rugby union despite being a relative newcomer to the boxing ring.

Jack went through most of his fight preparation under the radar. The Chronicle revealed Jack would face Cooper a fortnight before the fight, though that was it until the final few days.

Interest exploded after a photo from Thursday's weigh-in went viral.

Cooper has the physique you'd expect from a professional athlete. No man would look flash next to that.

Jack copped criticism from all angles. Images, memes, punchlines - you name it, he got it.

It is a credit to those around Jack that his focus was diverted from those who questioned the hours and weeks he spent training to those who offered support.

We can all learn from how he dealt with criticism and got on with the job.