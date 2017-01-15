McLean wows the crowd at Susan River

WORLD famous horseman Guy McLean was back in his home town of Susan River over the weekend, showcasing his unique talents to an audience close to his heart.

At the start of Guy McLean's performance on Saturday, the filly he was working with had never been ridden, but by the end of the show the young horse was calm and ready to ride.

More than 500 people filled the Susan River Homestead paddock to watch the show.

Guy's niece Abbie McLean said not only was Guy's show entertaining to watch, but for other horse riders and trainers, it was an educational experience.

"It was awesome, he showed people what happens if you have more than an hour to spend with a young horse,” Abbie said.

"At one point he laid steer down and put horses over the top of it, it was really awesome.

"In the first half of the show, he shows people how the education starts [with a young or unbroken horse] and the last half is the end result and what he can do with them.”

Abbie said it was a special experience for her family and the community to have Guy performing at home.

"Because he's always in America, it's nice that we can put those shows on and so that the family can see it, and friends and all those who wanted see him,” she said.

"It was pretty great that they could actually see him face to face rather than on Youtube or something like that.”

After the show, audience members lined up to have a chat to Guy about his way with horses.

Spectator Carol Hawkshaw said it "was a joy” to watch Guy working with his horses.

"The venue was very good, it was an enjoyable evening all round,” Ms Hawkshaw said.

Tim van der Zanden has not been in Australia long, and had not experienced anything like the performance.

"If I didn't fall in love with Australia already he would have made that happen tonight,” Mr van der Zanden said.

His niece said the horseman's training was not just for show, as he continued to train up the animals after the crowds were gone.

"He came out [yesterday] afternoon and rode the fillies he worked on last night,” she said.

Guy is expected to stay in Australia for the next month, before returning to America.