A medical centre will open in Craignish next week

NEW CLINIC: What will be known as Craignish Medical Practice, will open in Craignish from Monday.

ALMOST a year since closing, Craignish's only GP practice will again open its doors under new management.



To be called Craignish Medical Practice, it will be operated by Dr Shahzad Ahmed - who currently works in the Urangan Medical Centre.



The clinic will initially operate part-time, and will expand to accommodate demand.



Craignish Medical Practice will be open Monday to Friday 2-5pm, and also on Saturdays 8.30am-1pm.



The clinic is adjoined to the Craignish Village Pharmacy, and the pharmacy's independent owner Paul Stanton couldn't be more excited for the new neighbours to move in.



"Since being here for two months, we have had hundreds of inquiries of when the doctors will be back," he said.



"There's definitely a big demand.

"Many of the locals go to Scarness Medical Centre which is where the practitioner who worked here previously works now, and that turns into a 20km round trip for them."

TAKE A PEEK: Craignish Village Pharmacy independent owner Paul Stanton said the new clinic will help ease the high demand for health services. Annie Perets

To acknowledge the opening of the clinic, the pharmacy will host an open day on October 22.



This is an opportunity for members of the public to come and meet health professionals, including doctors from Craignish Medical Practice who will be there on the day.



"It's an opportunity to celebrate the new doctors that will be moving in," Mr Stanton said.



Bookings for the Craignish Medical Practice can be made now.



To make an appointment prior to the new clinic's opening, call 4128 9017.



To directly call Craignish Medical Practice when it is open, call 4128 6377.



The medical centre will be in the Craignish Village.

