Medieval party is on this weekend, and you're invited

Victory Village at Riverbend Lady Tonya Osborne-Blake and Lord Terence Blake invite you to an open day at the fillage on November 12.

IF YOU'VE ever wanted to know what a birthday celebration in the medieval times was like, this Saturday is your chance.

On November 12, Victory Village at Riverbend will play host to its owner and Lord, Terence Blake's, own medieval-style birthday celebration.

Back in the day, birthday parties served as an occasion for townsfolk and members of upper classes to mix and mingle over food, fun and games.

Aside from the fun, the birthday celebration will also act like an open day, allowing people to check out the Fraser Coast's only medieval village.

There will be food stalls and markets, olde-style games, walks and displays.

Hervey Bay's 14th Century Medieval Re-enactment Group Fleau des Francais will also be present.

However, they may not be wearing their armour this weekend due to the hot weather.

Lord Terence invites everyone to join him on the special day.

"This open day, we are looking forward to having local community groups including Tiaro and District Lions Club and Queensland Country Women's Association Tiaro Branch with food and drink stalls," said Lord Terence.

"We are also excited to host local market stallholders in our marketplace."

Lord Terence's sister, Lady Margaret Blake will be in attendance too, promoting her latest book release, Trick or Treat.

Interested members of the public can visit Victory Village at Riverbend from 11am and dress in period costume.

The Medieval village is located 12km west of Tiaro.

Learn more on their facebook page here.