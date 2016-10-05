Medieval tales coming to Brolga in Dirty Dick’s new show

Dirty Dicks Theatre Restaurant at The Surf Club Coolangatta Thursday 6th October Tickets $55 includes a 3 course meal

AUSTRALIA'S premier theatre restaurant Dirty Dick's will be bringing their new stage show "Naughty-cal (K)nights and Twisted Tales" to the Brolga Theatre this month.

Their new show is a hilarious portrayal of days of yore - with medieval matelots, bold wenches and merry minstrels enjoying a night of merry making before setting sail to face a fearless foe.

Audiences can expect an evening of side-splitting comedy, witty songs, hysterical antics and interactive performance.

Throughout the show, a hearty three-course meal will also be served to tables by wenches and lads.

The theatre performance will be held on Saturday, October 15 from 7pm at the Brolga Theatre in Maryborough.

Tickets are $55 which includes the show and dinner experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.brolgatheatre.org.