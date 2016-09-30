Meet the Fraser Coast Chronicle's newest journo

ALMOST three years ago, I visited the serene community of Hervey Bay for a family holiday to Fraser Island.

All the while I kept telling myself "I'll never make it here”.

And now, fresh off the heels from my pilgrimage in the desert at Roma's Western Star, I'm now one of the new reporters at the Fraser Coast Chronicle.

Having originally hailed from the shores of Avalon in NSW, it's a fitting move to be back alongside the balmy shores of the coast, working alongside the likes of a prestigious newspaper like the Fraser Coast Chronicle.

It's a hard move from the middle of the Maranoa, leaving behind a talented news team and a region bursting with potential, but it makes me all the more excited to see the kind of exciting developments happening along the Fraser Coast and how the Chronicle can help bring out the best of the people living here.

This is the best part about local journalism; it makes the personal personable. It brings people together and helps to create a sense of cohesion where it seems lacking.

I can't wait to see what the Coast will throw at me.

Blake Antrobus is the Fraser Coast Chronicle's newest reporter.