28°
News

Meet the heroes looking after us over Christmas

24th Dec 2016 5:00 AM
Hervey Bay Hospital clinical director of emergency medicine Dr Emeka Nwufoh (right) gets into the Christmas spirit
Hervey Bay Hospital clinical director of emergency medicine Dr Emeka Nwufoh (right) gets into the Christmas spirit Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR many of us, Christmas is a time to clock off, stop what we're doing and be with our families.

But there are some things that don't stop for Christmas, and sickness and injury are among them.

That means that while you're enjoying your roast turkey or seafood lunch, there are some people who have no choice but to be in Hervey Bay Hospital, whether through long-term illness, an unforeseen incident leading to the emergency department - or even an unexpected Christmas delivery of the newborn baby kind.

That also means there are hundreds of healthcare workers who give up Christmas with their loved ones to make sure the hospital runs as it should.

Acting Chief Executive Debbie Carroll, who has worked her fair share of Christmas shifts throughout her long nursing career, said Christmas Day was a normal day for many staff.

"Christmas Day, like any other day, can be unpredictable in a hospital, so we have to be prepared to deal with anything," she said.

"That said, it is a special time of year and we do our best to make it as festive as possible for our staff and patients who are here at this time of year."

So what is it like at Hervey Bay Hospital on Christmas Day?

The Fraser Coast Chronicle spoke to three healthcare workers to get their perspectives.

Dr Emeka Nwufoh, 40 - Clinical Director of Emergency Medicine

"I've probably worked the Christmas shift eight out of the past 10 years. It's a bit of a challenge because I've got four young kids. Christmas really means a lot to them so it's hard when I've got to be at work.

But they're pretty used to the idea of me being here on Christmas Day now, so we find ways to make it work.

If I do a day shift, which starts at 7am, we generally wake up early in the morning. We say a prayer, have breakfast and get a start on festivities before I have to go to work. Then we continue them when I get home.

The atmosphere at work is great. Generally the morale among staff is high and people get dressed up and bring in food. It's really festive.

We always order lunch for staff. It would be nice for all of us to sit down together and eat, but it's an emergency department after all and we eat when we can. There are also special meals for patients.

The patients' reaction to the Christmas decorations in the department has been beautiful. It's mostly for the kids and it has been a good distraction for them. From a patient flow point of view, Christmas Day is generally a pretty average day or just below average. The high activity really kicks in around Boxing Day.

There is a downside to working Christmas, though. Most patients who are here often really don't want to be here because it's Christmas Day. The psychological effect of being in hospital is worse because they would rather be at home with their families.

Also, we get a lot of mental health presentations. People living with mental health in the community are often isolated from their family and friends, and this is often made worse at Christmas.

In the past 10 years I've cared for a number of people who have taken lethal overdoses on Christmas Day, and that can really ruin your day.”

Hervey Bay Hospital food service supervisor Diane Van Lith.
Hervey Bay Hospital food service supervisor Diane Van Lith. Contributed

Diane Van Lith, 62 - Food Service supervisor

"Christmas Day for me at work will be a 7am-3.30pm shift. This is the first time I've worked Christmas in about nine years and I'm really looking forward to it.

When I've done it previously, I've just loved it. It's hectic but it's also a really good day.

Generally we all wear our Christmas shirts. Being in food service, we can't get too carried away with costumes, but everyone gets into the spirit in whatever way they can. It's a fun day and we try to make it as happy and joyful as we can for everyone who's here.

We're busy in the kitchen - not just on the day but also in the few days before in preparation - because we do a hot lunch for staff as well as for patients. They get a roast and vegetables for lunch, then either plum pudding and custard or fruit salad and ice cream for dessert.

It's my role to co-ordinate our staff and make sure all our meals are sent out to patients as per their dietary requirements.

There's a lot that goes into planning a menu. We're governed by the requests of speech therapists and dietitians, who might ask for minced, pureed or soft food depending on the patient's needs. There are also other things to think about, such as keeping the food at a particular temperature and other dietary considerations such as gluten free, vegetarian, vegan, halal - not to mention allergies.

My kids have all grown up, so my husband and I will celebrate Christmas after I get home from work - he'll have dinner ready for me. After all those hours in the hospital kitchen, it'll be nice to have someone cook for me.”

Hervey Bay Hospital midwife Lorraine Woods.
Hervey Bay Hospital midwife Lorraine Woods. Contributed

Lorraine Woods, 48 - Midwife

"I've been at Hervey Bay Hospital for eight years and I've worked a few Christmas shifts in my career.

It's quite an exciting time for families if they're having their babies on Christmas Day. We just try to make it as special an experience as possible.

The last time I was on, we had a mum who was early and wasn't quite expecting a Christmas baby.

It feels really festive at the moment. We've got all the decorations up, and Johnson and Johnson have donated a big hamper, so the first baby born on Christmas Day will get the hamper.

The Special Care Nursery babies who are still here also usually get presents. We all donate money and get them socks or beanies, things like that.

Some Christmases are busy and some aren't. You never know in this place - you could have no births for a couple of days and then have 10 all close together.

If it's Christmas Day and women have an ache or a pain, they tend not to call us unless they have to. But more call on Boxing Day.

At work, Christmas Day is a normal day in many ways - we're staffed the same, but we bring in nibblies, some wear Christmas shirts or Santa hats, and we try to have a fun time while we work.

And when you've got families coming in and bringing in presents, it's really nice. The atmosphere is quite low key.

At home, we try to organise our Christmas celebrations before or after my shift. I've got two sons, 14 and 18. This year we'll do it on Christmas Eve and on Boxing Day. Our kids are used to it because I've always been a shift worker and so was their dad.

When they were little I always had Christmas at home. Even though we're shift workers, people who don't have families usually try to work the shift so others with young kids can have time with their families.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  christmas fraser coast wide bay health and hospital service

Fire crews at house fire in Cheapside St

Fire crews at house fire in Cheapside St

Emergency crews are at a fire in Cheapside St.

YEAR IN REVIEW: Fraser Coast football to build

FINAL: United Warriors hosted the Wide Bay League grand final for the first time but had their dreams crushed by The Waves.

United Warriors reached two grand finals.

Musicians sing to kids going through a roller coast ride

The Golden Octopus Foundation paid a visit to the Hervey Bay Hospital children's ward. Layla Allgood-Andrews received a plush OLLEE from Keely Johnson, Phoebe Jay and Mitchell Cawthray.

The Golden Octopus Foundation gave a visit to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Stress of SmartCity closure ruins staff's Christmas

Byron Gane is a student at Smart City Vocational College. His grandfather Norm Barrett is concerned about the uncertainty which currently surrounds the education provider's future.

Smart City Vocational College staff now have to search for new jobs.

Local Partners

Musicians sing to kids going through a roller coast ride

As Phoebe Jay sang a song to sick children at Hervey Bay Hospital, she felt the lyrics connect in a way she never had before.

Meet the heroes looking after us over Christmas

Hervey Bay Hospital clinical director of emergency medicine Dr Emeka Nwufoh (right) gets into the Christmas spirit

There are some things that don't stop for Christmas

Iconic foreshore wheel to spin again in Hervey Bay

READY TO SPIN: Hervey Bay Ambulance Committee members Shane Schiffke, Ian Farrell, Adrian Doyle, Craig Winter, Barb Lewis-Davies and Merryn Napier, Senior Operations Supervisor Michael Low, and Jo-Anne Farrell are ready for this year's wheel.

The wheel has been spinning in Hervey Bay for more than 65 years

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Carrie Fisher has suffered a 'massive heart attack'

Carrie Fisher has suffered a 'massive heart attack'

CARRIE Fisher suffered a ‘massive heart attack’ during a flight on Friday night.

TV Insider: Guillermo del Toro leads new Netflix kids' show

A still from the new Dreamworks show Trollhunters.

Dreamworks' new series gets a scary twist

Your guide to the Boxing Day movies bonanza

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a scene from the movie La La Land.

THERE'S a wide variety of viewing options to wind down from Xmas.

Kelly Rowland joins The Voice Australia for 2017

Singer Kelly Rowland is the fourth coach on the 2017 season of The Voice Australia.

US singer rounds out next year's coaching panel.

How family inspired the Red Dog prequel True Blue

Levi Miller and the dog Phoenix in a scene from the movie Red Dog: True Blue.

TWO young stars helm wandering kelpie's origin story.

George Lucas biography documents movie folklore

Author has never met the director he's written a book about

2016 a "big pile of s**t": Helen Mirren

Dame Helen Mirren thinks 2016 has been a "big pile of s**t"

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with ensuite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auctions in...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

LUXURY FOR LESS

7 McIntyre Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Master with walk in robe and en suite Study. Modern Kitchen. Large outside entertainment areas. Nestled in a quiet cul de sac location. 800m...

TOO HOT TO LAST

78 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 3 2 $325,000

Stunningly renovated this property really is Too hot to last. With 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2 Car Parking plus a huge office/4th Bedroom this property is a must to...

RAREST OF WATERFRONT OPPORTUNITIES.

70 Tre-Mon Road, Booral 4655

House 4 2 Auction in...

PROPOSED STAGE 1 NOW SELLING 8HA ABSOLUTE WATER FRONTAGE WITH, UNINTERRUPTED VIEWS OF THE GREAT SANDY STRAIGHT AND FRASER ISLAND. OVER 20 BLOCKS ARE AVAILABLE AS A...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

LAKEFRONT HOME FOR IMMEDIATE SALE

87 Alexander Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

This lake front property so close to the beach is everything you could ask for! Beautiful gardens, private spa, solar electricity, entertaining terrace, double...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Sunshine Coast hinterland weekender sells for $2.78m

This four-bedroom house with studio accommodation on 9.71ha at 305 North Maleny Rd, Maleny, sold at auction for $2.78m.

Brisbane buyer wins auction battle for dream home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!