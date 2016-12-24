Meet the heroes looking after us over Christmas

FOR many of us, Christmas is a time to clock off, stop what we're doing and be with our families.

But there are some things that don't stop for Christmas, and sickness and injury are among them.

That means that while you're enjoying your roast turkey or seafood lunch, there are some people who have no choice but to be in Hervey Bay Hospital, whether through long-term illness, an unforeseen incident leading to the emergency department - or even an unexpected Christmas delivery of the newborn baby kind.

That also means there are hundreds of healthcare workers who give up Christmas with their loved ones to make sure the hospital runs as it should.

Acting Chief Executive Debbie Carroll, who has worked her fair share of Christmas shifts throughout her long nursing career, said Christmas Day was a normal day for many staff.

"Christmas Day, like any other day, can be unpredictable in a hospital, so we have to be prepared to deal with anything," she said.

"That said, it is a special time of year and we do our best to make it as festive as possible for our staff and patients who are here at this time of year."

So what is it like at Hervey Bay Hospital on Christmas Day?

The Fraser Coast Chronicle spoke to three healthcare workers to get their perspectives.

Dr Emeka Nwufoh, 40 - Clinical Director of Emergency Medicine

"I've probably worked the Christmas shift eight out of the past 10 years. It's a bit of a challenge because I've got four young kids. Christmas really means a lot to them so it's hard when I've got to be at work.

But they're pretty used to the idea of me being here on Christmas Day now, so we find ways to make it work.

If I do a day shift, which starts at 7am, we generally wake up early in the morning. We say a prayer, have breakfast and get a start on festivities before I have to go to work. Then we continue them when I get home.

The atmosphere at work is great. Generally the morale among staff is high and people get dressed up and bring in food. It's really festive.

We always order lunch for staff. It would be nice for all of us to sit down together and eat, but it's an emergency department after all and we eat when we can. There are also special meals for patients.

The patients' reaction to the Christmas decorations in the department has been beautiful. It's mostly for the kids and it has been a good distraction for them. From a patient flow point of view, Christmas Day is generally a pretty average day or just below average. The high activity really kicks in around Boxing Day.

There is a downside to working Christmas, though. Most patients who are here often really don't want to be here because it's Christmas Day. The psychological effect of being in hospital is worse because they would rather be at home with their families.

Also, we get a lot of mental health presentations. People living with mental health in the community are often isolated from their family and friends, and this is often made worse at Christmas.

In the past 10 years I've cared for a number of people who have taken lethal overdoses on Christmas Day, and that can really ruin your day.”

Hervey Bay Hospital food service supervisor Diane Van Lith. Contributed

Diane Van Lith, 62 - Food Service supervisor

"Christmas Day for me at work will be a 7am-3.30pm shift. This is the first time I've worked Christmas in about nine years and I'm really looking forward to it.

When I've done it previously, I've just loved it. It's hectic but it's also a really good day.

Generally we all wear our Christmas shirts. Being in food service, we can't get too carried away with costumes, but everyone gets into the spirit in whatever way they can. It's a fun day and we try to make it as happy and joyful as we can for everyone who's here.

We're busy in the kitchen - not just on the day but also in the few days before in preparation - because we do a hot lunch for staff as well as for patients. They get a roast and vegetables for lunch, then either plum pudding and custard or fruit salad and ice cream for dessert.

It's my role to co-ordinate our staff and make sure all our meals are sent out to patients as per their dietary requirements.

There's a lot that goes into planning a menu. We're governed by the requests of speech therapists and dietitians, who might ask for minced, pureed or soft food depending on the patient's needs. There are also other things to think about, such as keeping the food at a particular temperature and other dietary considerations such as gluten free, vegetarian, vegan, halal - not to mention allergies.

My kids have all grown up, so my husband and I will celebrate Christmas after I get home from work - he'll have dinner ready for me. After all those hours in the hospital kitchen, it'll be nice to have someone cook for me.”

Hervey Bay Hospital midwife Lorraine Woods. Contributed

Lorraine Woods, 48 - Midwife

"I've been at Hervey Bay Hospital for eight years and I've worked a few Christmas shifts in my career.

It's quite an exciting time for families if they're having their babies on Christmas Day. We just try to make it as special an experience as possible.

The last time I was on, we had a mum who was early and wasn't quite expecting a Christmas baby.

It feels really festive at the moment. We've got all the decorations up, and Johnson and Johnson have donated a big hamper, so the first baby born on Christmas Day will get the hamper.

The Special Care Nursery babies who are still here also usually get presents. We all donate money and get them socks or beanies, things like that.

Some Christmases are busy and some aren't. You never know in this place - you could have no births for a couple of days and then have 10 all close together.

If it's Christmas Day and women have an ache or a pain, they tend not to call us unless they have to. But more call on Boxing Day.

At work, Christmas Day is a normal day in many ways - we're staffed the same, but we bring in nibblies, some wear Christmas shirts or Santa hats, and we try to have a fun time while we work.

And when you've got families coming in and bringing in presents, it's really nice. The atmosphere is quite low key.

At home, we try to organise our Christmas celebrations before or after my shift. I've got two sons, 14 and 18. This year we'll do it on Christmas Eve and on Boxing Day. Our kids are used to it because I've always been a shift worker and so was their dad.

When they were little I always had Christmas at home. Even though we're shift workers, people who don't have families usually try to work the shift so others with young kids can have time with their families.”