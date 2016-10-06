Meeting to be held to discuss controversial sport precinct

COUNCILLORS, members of the community and sport clubs have been invited to attend a meeting about the controversial Sports+ Project in Hervey Bay next week.



Dr Shaun Rudd said the meeting was an opportunity to let the community know where the committee was at with the project and how things were moving forward.



Dr Rudd said there had been discussions around how the land would be used and how to accomplish building the sport precinct in a staggered, sensible way.



"As a region, we are so far behind regarding sports facilities," Dr Rudd said, adding that the Fraser Coast probably had the worst sporting facilities on the eastern seaboard.



Dr Rudd said netball and soccer were two sports that were urgently in need of new grounds.



"The sooner the better for both," he said.



Mr Rudd said he understood both sides of the argument when it came to the controversy regarding whether the sport precinct should go ahead.



He said he understood the concerns about high employment in the area, but working towards more jobs did not mean the council could no also work toward enhancing the region's sports grounds.



"One does not preclude the other," he said.



Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft said he was definitely planning to attend and find out where the committee was at.



But he said has had reservations about the project and definitely would not support it if it would be a burden on ratepayers.



"During the election campaign I listened to the community and they said they didn't want it," Cr Loft said.



"There's no way council can afford grandiose plans, we have to listen to the ratepayers."



Cr Loft said the State Government had already made clear its reluctance to offer any funding, while the council was still waiting to hear back from the Federal Government.



Councillor Rolf Light said he encouraged the committee to apply for grants and try to get sponsorship if they were committed to making the project happen.



"This has divided the community. Now is the time to be mature about it."



Councillors Darren Everard, Stuart Taylor and Paul Truscott voiced their support for the project and said they would attend the meeting, while Daniel Sanderson said he would be unable to attend, but continued to support the precinct.



Councillor James Hansen said he continued to oppose the project and would not attend the meeting.



Councillor George Seymour said he supported the project.



"Sporting facilities are important for healthy communities," he said.



"We have applied for funding from the State and Federal Governments and if we receive such funding the project can go ahead."

