30°
News

Meeting to be held to discuss controversial sport precinct

Carlie Walker
| 6th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Fraser Coast's Sports+Project Committee Chair Dr Shaun Rudd. Photo Contributed
Fraser Coast's Sports+Project Committee Chair Dr Shaun Rudd. Photo Contributed Contributed

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COUNCILLORS, members of the community and sport clubs have been invited to attend a meeting about the controversial Sports+ Project in Hervey Bay next week.

Dr Shaun Rudd said the meeting was an opportunity to let the community know where the committee was at with the project and how things were moving forward.

Dr Rudd said there had been discussions around how the land would be used and how to accomplish building the sport precinct in a staggered, sensible way.

"As a region, we are so far behind regarding sports facilities," Dr Rudd said, adding that the Fraser Coast probably had the worst sporting facilities on the eastern seaboard.

Dr Rudd said netball and soccer were two sports that were urgently in need of new grounds.

"The sooner the better for both," he said.

Mr Rudd said he understood both sides of the argument when it came to the controversy regarding whether the sport precinct should go ahead.

He said he understood the concerns about high employment in the area, but working towards more jobs did not mean the council could no also work toward enhancing the region's sports grounds.

"One does not preclude the other," he said.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft said he was definitely planning to attend and find out where the committee was at.

But he said has had reservations about the project and definitely would not support it if it would be a burden on ratepayers.

"During the election campaign I listened to the community and they said they didn't want it," Cr Loft said.

"There's no way council can afford grandiose plans, we have to listen to the ratepayers."

Cr Loft said the State Government had already made clear its reluctance to offer any funding, while the council was still waiting to hear back from the Federal Government.

Councillor Rolf Light said he encouraged the committee to apply for grants and try to get sponsorship if they were committed to making the project happen.

"This has divided the community. Now is the time to be mature about it."

Councillors Darren Everard, Stuart Taylor and Paul Truscott voiced their support for the project and said they would attend the meeting, while Daniel Sanderson said he would be unable to attend, but continued to support the precinct.

Councillor James Hansen said he continued to oppose the project and would not attend the meeting.

Councillor George Seymour said he supported the project.

"Sporting facilities are important for healthy communities," he said.

"We have applied for funding from the State and Federal Governments and if we receive such funding the project can go ahead."
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  council, fraser coast, meeting, sport precinct

Meeting to be held to discuss controversial sport precinct

Meeting to be held to discuss controversial sport precinct

Councillors and the public have been invited to a meeting to discuss the sport precinct.

Crews battle bushfire at Beelbi Creek

QFES, Rural Fire Brigade, Fire Brigade, Emergency Services Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

The region’s fire danger rating is currently at a “High” level.

The future of Bunnings' proposed development in Pialba

BUNNINGS Hervey Bay: The proposed site for the Boat Harbour Drive store's expansion between Hunter and Taylor Streets in Pialba, with the existing store in the background.

The site remains untouched, and the approval expires in 12 days.

October is final opportunity to go out and see the whales

There were more whales than ever before in the waters off Hervey Bay this whale season. And, there's still plenty of the blue creatures left to see.

Don't delay seeing the whales, you have one month left.

Local Partners

October is final opportunity to go out and see the whales

"There are more than 50 whales off the waters of Hervey Bay right now."

Future event planner tops fundraiser chart in Relay for Life

RAISING CANCER AWARENESS: Amanda and Luke Strochnetter are part of the While We're Young team in the the Hervey Bay Relay for Life.

“I just want to raise money to prevent other people getting cancer”

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Latest deals and offers

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E5 - intruder alert

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E5 - intruder alert

A LOT happened on The Bachelorette tonight There was a cute single date, a crazy fun group date, intruders arrived and Georgia gave Courtney some hard truths.

The Bachelorette's Courtney: I blew it big time

Courtney Dober is a bachelor on the TV series The Bachelorette.

DATING show bachelor promises to turn a new leaf after close call.

Demi Lovato's 'unnecessary' Taylor Swift comments

SHAKING IT UP: Taylor Swift and her famous friends have descended on Hamo. Photo Contributed

Swift has hit out at Lovato after she attacked her over Perry 'takedown'

Kim Kardashian West 'not doing so good'

The star was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in Paris

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

Eva Green portrays Miss Peregrine in a scene from the movie Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

TIM Burton film has a great cast but becomes a bit sluggish.

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Flume leads nominations for 30th annual ARIA Awards

Flume is nominated in 11 categories for the 2016 ARIA Awards.

PRODUCER and musician has already won three Artistan gongs.

Vendor wants says SELL!!

9 San Marco Court, Urangan 4655

House 3 1 1 $285,000

3 bedrooms + study Extra rumpus area Fresh throughout Walk to beach 603m2 block This is worth an inspection

GREAT LOCATION. GREAT HOME.

4 Banks Court, Torquay 4655

House 4 2 Auction In...

Quality built 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a stunning location overlooking Hervey Bay lakes. The main bedroom is ensuited and includes massive built in robe while...

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Auction in...

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

WELL PRESENTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

37 Anchorage Circuit, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Well laid out 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location. The main bedroom has an ensuite and includes a ceiling fan and built in robe. The kitchen and large...

TO GOOD TO LAST

6 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick and tile home is truly an entertainer's delight. The open plan layout is complemented spectacularly by the stylishly appointed...

KEEN GOLFERS TAKE NOTE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

Look No Further

11 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction on Site

3 Bedrooms + office Ensuite off main Open plan living Side access 677m2 block (approx) Great location Book an inspection today

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Restaurants soon to be announced at new Gunalda servo

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

Which business would you like to see open in the new centre?

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'