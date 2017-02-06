MEGA SALE: Bay supermarket slashes prices by 40%

CLEARANCE sales have begun at a Fraser Coast supermarket that is closing its doors later this month.

Stockland SUPA IGA is now offering 40% off many of its products.

The sale does not include fresh produce, deli products, bakery goods or milk.

But it does include a variety of grocery lines, freezer items and dairy (except milk).

The IGA will permanently shut its doors on February 17.

At present, about 40 staff work there but management told the Fraser Coast Chronicle that there was an option for staff to transfer stores.