Melbourne Cup: hundreds frock up for race that stops nation

31°
News

News

Melbourne Cup: hundreds frock up for race that stops...

News

WATCH: 4WD rams sedan for allegedly doing burnouts

Special sunset with a rainbow as a bonus.

News

YOUR PICS: Best sunset photos that lit up Fraser...

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

IKEA transforms Sydney Ferry and the result looks...

Dashcam captures ute running red light.

News

Dashcam captures terrifying head-on on QLD road

Lifestyle

What these dying people want to tell you about...

NSW Police Force: We imagine there are a few infringements in the pipeline for this #loadfail.

News

Pipe bomb? Australian ingenuity at its worst... or...

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

Entertainment

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Fashion knock off

News

10 terrible fashion knock-offs bought online

Ended up somewhere you shouldn't be? The Australian's "Strewth!" section has you covered

News

Politicians hilariously lampooned on newspaper's 404...

News

News

Brisbane teen joins Pier2Pub 'for fun', wins

News

News

Tour de Bay attracts hundreds of cyclists for...

Appearing on ABC's Q

News

Magda Szubanski and Fiona Nash clash over same sex...

Clarence Valley Council is about to start cracking down on illegal parking.

News

VIDEO: Driver leaves wipers on, avoids parking...

Keelback.

News

Snake sex pit broken up after experts called in

Movie is a prequel to 2011 hit.

Entertainment

Red Dog is back, with beloved pup in prequel 'True...

Sport

Sport

Breakaways' Renee Searle the 'heart and soul of...

Sport

Sport

Lauren Mortimer's injury cuts short her netball...

Sport

Sport

Tinana breaks five-year Maryborough Hockey drought

Sport

Sport

Roos end Granville's 17-year grip on men's hockey...

Tinana celebrates their 2-1 win, which came via a last-minute penalty.Fraser Coast League under-13s grand final: Tinana v Doon Villa.

Sport

Last-minute penalty keeps Tinana's unbeaten intact

Sunbury's Aaron Nehow. Fraser Coast League under-12s grand final: Sunbury v United Warriors

Sport

Sunbury's under-12s seal grand final win over...

A whale approaches the boat and blows through its blowhole, to the delight of whale watchers.

Lifestyle

Nearly 30 years of whale watching in Hervey Bay:...

Driver avoids car in front but is hit from the rear.

News

WATCH: Driver escapes crash only to get hit from...

Complaints that ad resembled "amateur porn".

Lifestyle

Outrage as lingerie ad shows women wearing...

News

Melbourne Cup: hundreds frock up for race that stops nation

2nd Nov 2016 6:12 AM
Updated: 6:44 AM

HUNDREDS of people put on their finest attire and had a ball at venues across the Fraser Coast as the race that stops the nation lived up to its name on Tuesday.

Maryborough RSL had about 120 people at its event, with prizes handed out for the best dressed.

"It's always such a good day, such a good atmosphere," marketing manager Siona O'Regan said.

Meanwhile, the Old Sydney Hotel hosted a 1920s-themed event.

Manager Ali Clenton said the day was a great success, with the venue completely booked out.

In Hervey Bay, 100 guests attended the Bayswater Hotel.

Owner Shirley Herrod said it was great to see everyone dressed up.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast horse racing melbourne cup racing