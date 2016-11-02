Melbourne Cup: hundreds frock up for race that stops nation

HUNDREDS of people put on their finest attire and had a ball at venues across the Fraser Coast as the race that stops the nation lived up to its name on Tuesday.

Maryborough RSL had about 120 people at its event, with prizes handed out for the best dressed.

"It's always such a good day, such a good atmosphere," marketing manager Siona O'Regan said.

Meanwhile, the Old Sydney Hotel hosted a 1920s-themed event.

Manager Ali Clenton said the day was a great success, with the venue completely booked out.

In Hervey Bay, 100 guests attended the Bayswater Hotel.

Owner Shirley Herrod said it was great to see everyone dressed up.