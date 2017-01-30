Men fined thousands for joining nightclub brawl

BRAWL: Staff members were kicked while on the ground during the incident.

TWO men have been fined thousands of dollars after admitting to punching, wrestling and kicking during a brawl at The Lounge 1868 nightclub in October last year.

The fight involving about eight people broke out on the night of October 29, leaving a security guard and another staff member at the club injured.

The two men appeared individually in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday.

Gold Coast man Jonathan Gordon Lonie, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of common assault and one count of assault occasioning in bodily harm.

ATTACK: Man tackled to the ground during brawl at The Lounge 1868. Contributed

His co-accused, 21-year-old Kaelen Michael Bailey from Maryborough, pleaded guilty to one count of public nuisance and one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard that on the night of October 29, Lonie was part of a group of patrons who were asked to leave the Maryborough nightclub after getting into a verbal argument on the establishment's property.

Police prosecutor Michael Quirk told the court the multi-person fight started after the group refused to leave.

"The victim was performing his duties ... the defendant punched the victim with a closed fist," Sergeant Quirk said.

"The victim was pushed against a wall while the defendant continued to throw punches left and right.

"The victim got a cut to the left eyebrow."

GET OUT: Staff say the group of attackers were asked to leave the nightclub twice. Contributed

Lonie's defence lawyer Travis George said his client was extremely remorseful for his actions, and had since taken part in counselling to overcome his binge drinking.

Mr George added the altercation on the night had continued after his client's involvement was over.

The court heard that during the fight, Bailey had kicked one of the victims while he was already down, causing him bodily harm.

Bailey's defence lawyer Rebecca Shaw said her client had been influenced by peer pressure on the night, but Magistrate John Smith said that was not an excuse for Bailey's "low act".

"You can't put that to me," Mr Smith said.

"Just walk away, if you get involved, that's up to you. The old peer pressure argument doesn't work on me."

Ms Shaw said her client was considered a role model to his loved ones.

PUNCH UP: Nine people are believed to have been involved in the incident. Contributed

Mr Smith said Bailey needed to improve the example he was setting for those who looked up to him.

"All I see based on the actions of the night is a thug who committed a low act of kicking a man while he's down," the Magistrate said.

Bailey was fined a total of $2750 for the charges and ordered to pay $1500 to his victim as compensation.

Lonie was fined $2750 for the charges and ordered to pay $1500 to one victim, and $500 to the other.

Both men were banned from The Lounge 1868, The Post Office Hotel and The Criterion for the next 12 months.