'Meteorite' hits off Gladstone coast, seen in Hervey Bay

UPDATE: Fraser Coast residents are sharing eye-witness reports of seeing the suspected meteorite as it crashed towards Earth.

Jo Woods posted to Brickbats and Bouquets Fraser Coast, asking if anyone else had witnessed what looked to be a massive falling star or meteorite.

She said she had witnessed the strange light from Urangan.

Trinity Allan said she had seen something similar while hanging out washing from her home in Torquay.

Katie Ferrier said she is in Gladstone and felt the shock was well as hearing reports of a loud bang and a flash of light in the sky.

Jade Bridge said she saw it from River Heads while Amanda Zamper said she was driving home from Maryborough and witnessed the strange sight, which she thought was lightening.

Tahnee Sullivan said she witnessed the flash of light from Torquay Pier.

"It was right above us," she wrote.

She said it was a green colour and very pretty.

The shock caused by the impact of the suspected meteorite was reported as possibly being an earthquake by some media outlets, however Geoscience Australia has not recorded an earthquake in the area.

It is believed the impact of the meteorite caused the shock.

On the Chronicle's Facebook page there there were also reports of residents witnessing the light.

Travis Helm thought he saw something on the way home from work on the HerveyBay-Maryborough Road on Monday night.

Mattie Bell also says he saw it.

"Was bright yellow huge flashes through the sky and clouds, was awesome to see, was heading towards gladstone way," he said.

EARLIER: It is believed a meteorite has struck off the coast of Gladstone, with a flash of bright light being reported by hundreds of people, including some in Hervey Bay.

Higgins Storm Chasing reported the sighting, with the post saying it seemed most likely the suspected meteorite had struck somewhere offshore due to the fact that no reports of damage had been made.

"A bright flash or light has been reported by hundreds of people, this light was seen as far south as Hervey Bay and as far north as Yeppoon with a tremor being felt upon impact over the general Gladstone area and Boyne Island," the post stated.

